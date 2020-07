Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center carport cc payments clubhouse courtyard e-payments green community internet access internet cafe media room online portal pool table

Come to Cape Colony Apartments and experience the pleasure of a sparkling pool with waterscapes and a large deck overlooking a sunny veranda and lap pool.

All of our amenities are here to make you feel at home. A luxurious clubhouse with pool table and TV's for watching the game and outdoor barbecue grilling areas to make your day complete.









You are just minutes away from George Bush Park and the new Milie Bush Bark Park, as well as a baseball complex, soccer fields, hike and bike trails, an equestrian area, shooting center, model airplane fields, and picnic and playground facilities.