Great property by award winning architect in the Fifth Ward. Open living room with tall ceilings, gourmet kitchen with stainless GE appliances, modern cabinets, island, Silestone counters. Gorgeous finishes throughout! Two bedrooms with white oak hardwood floors. Luxurious master bath, private garden, balcony, and large gameroom that can be converted to optional third bedroom. Spacious back yard with covered patio. A must see!