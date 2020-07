Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities granite counters air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel in unit laundry Property Amenities conference room 24hr concierge 24hr gym media room valet service cats allowed dogs allowed business center clubhouse courtyard internet cafe elevator fire pit green community parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage internet access lobby online portal pet friendly

Enjoy simple luxuries at Hanover Post Oak apartments in the Houston Galleria area. At Hanover Post Oak, home is more than just a place to rest your head. Our philosophy is that exceptional service isn't just a perk of premier luxury living; it's the standard. Enjoy 24-hour concierge, valet dry cleaning service, a state-of-the-art fitness center with innovative TechnoGym equipment, executive conference rooms, a private screening room and so much more. It's time to enjoy a less complicated luxury in our Galleria apartments. Soaring 30 stories above Houston's Uptown, Hanover Post Oak offers an unsurpassed blend of panoramic city views, lavish living spaces and an ultra-convenient location. Here, home comes with towering ceilings, a gourmet chef's kitchen, ultra-modern granite and quartz countertops and, of course, sweeping windows for your one-of-a-kind view of all things Galleria. Hanover Post Oak is elevated luxury living, reimagined.