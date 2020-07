Brisa at Shadowlake

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room trash valet volleyball court

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via schedule appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Adjacent to Houston's Westchase Financial District, our community is only 20 minutes to the Galleria in Uptown Houston and minutes from all other major hotspots in Houston. Our location near the Sam Houston Parkway, the Westpark Tollway and Interstate 10 makes commuting a breeze. Enjoy the best of both worlds with updated community amenities along with top of the line apartments features. Nine-foot ceilings, modern walk-through kitchens, and spacious floor plans will make your home feel like a lavish getaway.