All apartments in Houston
Find more places like Westbury Crossing.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
Westbury Crossing
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:26 AM

Westbury Crossing

12211 Fondren Rd · (954) 518-3352
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$300.00 of your first full month rent on our one bedrooms.
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Greater Fondren Southwest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12211 Fondren Rd, Houston, TX 77035
Greater Fondren Southwest

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6-0614 · Avail. Sep 20

$670

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Unit 4-0416 · Avail. now

$670

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Unit 3-0310 · Avail. Aug 8

$705

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 635 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 13-01307 · Avail. now

$915

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Unit 10-01016 · Avail. now

$960

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1013 sqft

Unit 13-01310 · Avail. now

$1,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Westbury Crossing.

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
Convenient to everything that Houston has to offer, Westbury Crossings is the perfect combination of comfort, convenience, and value. With spacious and open floor plans, unique features, and exciting upgrades in store, youll experience the best of all worlds.\n\nA sparkling pool with a cabana is at the center of property, as well as a lush green courtyard perfect for daytime recreation or enjoying an evening stroll with your four legged friend. Choose from one of our open and spacious 1 or 2 bedroom floor plans, large fully equipped kitchens, and oversized living spaces.\n\nWe are currently undergoing a property-wide makeover, so inspiring changes are in store for our community. Upgrades will include sophisticated apartment interiors and exciting new amenities. Now is the perfect time to take advantage of our amazing pricing and enjoy all of the upcoming new features!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $150-$250
Move-in Fees: $75 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 1
rent: $10/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Westbury Crossing have any available units?
Westbury Crossing has 17 units available starting at $670 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Westbury Crossing have?
Some of Westbury Crossing's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Westbury Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Westbury Crossing is offering the following rent specials: $300.00 of your first full month rent on our one bedrooms.
Is Westbury Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Westbury Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Westbury Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Westbury Crossing offers parking.
Does Westbury Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, Westbury Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Westbury Crossing have a pool?
No, Westbury Crossing does not have a pool.
Does Westbury Crossing have accessible units?
No, Westbury Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does Westbury Crossing have units with dishwashers?
No, Westbury Crossing does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Westbury Crossing?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Essex House
3919 Essex Ln
Houston, TX 77027
Linda Vista Apartment Homes
5500 De Soto St
Houston, TX 77091
Reserve at Creekbend
7600 Creekbend Dr
Houston, TX 77071
Harbor Cove
4630 Magnolia Cove Dr
Houston, TX 77345
Heights at 4300 Apartments
4300 Sherwood Ln
Houston, TX 77092
Sawyer Heights Lofts
2424 Sawyer Heights St
Houston, TX 77007
Woodlake Oaks
9550 Ella Lee Ln
Houston, TX 77063
Tuscany Row Apartments
1910 Augusta Dr
Houston, TX 77057

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity