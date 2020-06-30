4899 Montrose Blvd

Amenities

Deposit:$1,500

Property Description



The Museum Tower is a 19-story high-rise located near the Medical Center in Houstons prestigious Museum District. The Museum Tower offers a variety of amenities and five-star services designed to make residents feel like a VIP. We offer 18 spectacular floor plans, ranging from 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartments to 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Plus Study Penthouses with square footage ranging from 1,030 to 4,450. Just a few blocks from the Southwest Freeway on Montrose Boulevard, The Museum Tower is close to everything Houston has to offer.



Apartment Home Features:

Scenic City Skyline and Park Views

Large Private Balcony

Dining Room

Office/Study/Loft Available

Central Heat an Air Conditioning

Custom Oak Hardwood Flooring

Versatile Track Lighting

Gourmet Kitchen Island

Granite Countertops

Designer Cabinetry

Stainless Steel Appliances:

Fully Vented Range/oven

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Garbage Disposal

Pantry

12 Foot High Ceilings

Stone Bathroom Vanities and Flooring

Roman Soaking Tub in Master Bath

Oversized Walk-in Shower

Custom Mirrors with Sconce Lighting

Brush Nickel Fixtures

Walk-in Closets

Full-size Washer and Dryer

Built-in Bookcases

Solar Window Shades

Separate Storage Units Available

Cable and High-speed Internet Available

Wheelchair Accessible

Pet Friendly - Call for restrictions



Community Features:

Gated Property

24-Hour Concierge Service

Valet Parking

Bellman Service

Controlled Garage Access

Reserved Garage Parking

Guest Parking

Business Center

Executive Conference Room

Resident Clubhouse

All-seasons Swimming Pool

Landscaped Sundeck with Skyline Views

State-of-the-art Fitness Center

Play Area

Barbecue Area

Resident Events

Elevators

24-Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payment & Service Requests

Close to Shopping, Dining, and Entertainment

Golf Course Nearby

Convenient to Public Transportation