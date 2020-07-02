4514 Center Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

Upscale two-story end unit town home with lots of CUSTOM FINISHES! Small gated community in the popular Washington area. STUNNING HARDWOOD floors throughout this light and open floor plan. Kitchen has GRANITE countertops, STAINLESS STEEL appliances and the gas stove and refrigerator are provided!! Spacious master bedroom with room for an office. Handsome bathrooms with GRANITE and tile floors. You will love relaxing under the COVERED PATIO. Beautiful backyard with stepping stones and space for a grill or fire pit. Walking distance to all kinds of retail and restaurants!!!