4514 Center Street
Last updated January 10 2020 at 11:22 PM

4514 Center Street

4514 Center Street · No Longer Available
Location

4514 Center Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Upscale two-story end unit town home with lots of CUSTOM FINISHES! Small gated community in the popular Washington area. STUNNING HARDWOOD floors throughout this light and open floor plan. Kitchen has GRANITE countertops, STAINLESS STEEL appliances and the gas stove and refrigerator are provided!! Spacious master bedroom with room for an office. Handsome bathrooms with GRANITE and tile floors. You will love relaxing under the COVERED PATIO. Beautiful backyard with stepping stones and space for a grill or fire pit. Walking distance to all kinds of retail and restaurants!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4514 Center Street have any available units?
4514 Center Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4514 Center Street have?
Some of 4514 Center Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4514 Center Street currently offering any rent specials?
4514 Center Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4514 Center Street pet-friendly?
No, 4514 Center Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4514 Center Street offer parking?
Yes, 4514 Center Street offers parking.
Does 4514 Center Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4514 Center Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4514 Center Street have a pool?
No, 4514 Center Street does not have a pool.
Does 4514 Center Street have accessible units?
No, 4514 Center Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4514 Center Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4514 Center Street has units with dishwashers.

