Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan extra storage ice maker microwave oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities accessible business center carport clubhouse coffee bar concierge internet cafe elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool pool table garage hot tub internet access media room package receiving trash valet yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill car charging cc payments conference room courtyard dog grooming area dog park e-payments game room guest parking key fob access lobby online portal shuffle board smoke-free community valet service

Located just off Fannin Speedway, Orleans At Fannin Station features breathtaking 1- & 2-bedroom luxury apartment homes. The luxe & sophisticated vibe of this gorgeous community is quickly making Orleans At Fannin Station one of the most sought-after places to live in Houston.



Orleans features all the modern amenities of luxury living, its what’s in the details that sets this community apart from the rest. With your choice of warm or cool interior color schemes, you will enjoy a lifestyle of luxury & convenience! All homes feature 42” soft close cabinetry, undermount kitchen sinks, LED lighting throughout, subway tile backsplash, huge closets with wood shelving, front loading W/D, oversized double pained windows, Bluetooth thermostats & 9’, 10’, 11’ or 13’ ceilings.



All the community amenities you desire are right here at Orleans. This includes our sophisticated outdoor gym or our 2-level heath club quality indoor gym. We feature top of the line Precor & Espresso equipment, yoga studio, free weights & more! You can also enjoy the benefits of our Parcel Pending package lockers system, internet café’, social lounge, billiard tables, elevators & more. Nothing will beat relaxing next to our resort inspired pool with private cabanas & soft seating. With a skyline view of downtown Houston, we are minutes from the Fannin Station Metro Rail, Houston Museum District, Theater District, Medical Center, NRG Park, Herman Park, local colleges, entertainment & so much more! Everyday you will look forward to coming home!