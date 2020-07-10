All apartments in Houston
Find more places like Orleans at Fannin Station.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
Orleans at Fannin Station
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:34 AM

Orleans at Fannin Station

1818 Fannin Speedway · (251) 322-2934
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Central Southwest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1818 Fannin Speedway, Houston, TX 77045
Central Southwest

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1248 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,194

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 636 sqft

Unit 1240 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,194

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 636 sqft

Unit 1259 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,194

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 636 sqft

See 148+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1167 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,619

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1109 sqft

Unit 1368 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,639

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1109 sqft

Unit 1266 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,639

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1109 sqft

See 91+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Orleans at Fannin Station.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
internet cafe
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
package receiving
trash valet
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
car charging
cc payments
conference room
courtyard
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
game room
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
online portal
shuffle board
smoke-free community
valet service
Located just off Fannin Speedway, Orleans At Fannin Station features breathtaking 1- & 2-bedroom luxury apartment homes. The luxe & sophisticated vibe of this gorgeous community is quickly making Orleans At Fannin Station one of the most sought-after places to live in Houston.

Orleans features all the modern amenities of luxury living, its what’s in the details that sets this community apart from the rest. With your choice of warm or cool interior color schemes, you will enjoy a lifestyle of luxury & convenience! All homes feature 42” soft close cabinetry, undermount kitchen sinks, LED lighting throughout, subway tile backsplash, huge closets with wood shelving, front loading W/D, oversized double pained windows, Bluetooth thermostats & 9’, 10’, 11’ or 13’ ceilings.

All the community amenities you desire are right here at Orleans. This includes our sophisticated outdoor gym or our 2-level heath club quality indoor gym. We feature top of the line Precor & Espresso equipment, yoga studio, free weights & more! You can also enjoy the benefits of our Parcel Pending package lockers system, internet café’, social lounge, billiard tables, elevators & more. Nothing will beat relaxing next to our resort inspired pool with private cabanas & soft seating. With a skyline view of downtown Houston, we are minutes from the Fannin Station Metro Rail, Houston Museum District, Theater District, Medical Center, NRG Park, Herman Park, local colleges, entertainment & so much more! Everyday you will look forward to coming home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 application & $150 admin
Deposit: $200 one bedroom & $400 two bedroom
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 3 pets per apartment home
rent: $25/monthly per pet
restrictions: Please call our Leasing Office for complete Pet Policy information.
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Orleans at Fannin Station have any available units?
Orleans at Fannin Station has 245 units available starting at $1,194 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Orleans at Fannin Station have?
Some of Orleans at Fannin Station's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Orleans at Fannin Station currently offering any rent specials?
Orleans at Fannin Station is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Orleans at Fannin Station pet-friendly?
Yes, Orleans at Fannin Station is pet friendly.
Does Orleans at Fannin Station offer parking?
Yes, Orleans at Fannin Station offers parking.
Does Orleans at Fannin Station have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Orleans at Fannin Station offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Orleans at Fannin Station have a pool?
Yes, Orleans at Fannin Station has a pool.
Does Orleans at Fannin Station have accessible units?
Yes, Orleans at Fannin Station has accessible units.
Does Orleans at Fannin Station have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Orleans at Fannin Station has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Orleans at Fannin Station?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Catalyst Houston
1475 Texas Ave
Houston, TX 77002
Auden Houston
5500 Sampson St
Houston, TX 77004
Grove at White Oak
1710 West T C Jester Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
Live Oak
851 Threadneedle St
Houston, TX 77079
LaMonte Park
3737 Watonga Blvd
Houston, TX 77092
The Life at Spring Estates
16112 North Fwy
Houston, TX 77090
Alexan Southside Place
4139 Bellaire Blvd
Houston, TX 77025
Scotland Yard
2250 Holly Hall St
Houston, TX 77054

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity