Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage 24hr maintenance alarm system carport clubhouse guest parking hot tub internet access lobby

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Call us today for more information! Magnolia Creek offers a luxurious community nestled among a secluded wooded setting but close to everything! Each apartment home is thoughtfully designed with your comfort and enjoyment in mind. Whether you want to relax by our resort-style pool or work out in our 24 hour state-of-the-art fitness center. We are close to shopping, dining, entertainment and have easy access to I-10.