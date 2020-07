Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Townhome located in the Heart of Rice Military Perfectly Situated End Unit, with a great view, 2 Balconies for Fresh Air, Gated Entrance for your Front door, Easy in and out for you with a 2 Car Garage. Unit Offers 3 Bedrooms and 3.5 Baths, Second Floor offers Roomy Family Room, Kitchen with Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances, Refrigerator Included, Built-In Bar Area, Fireplace on the Second Floor with Family Room. Please call us for a private tour. We are Open for Business.