Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly all utils included parking

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill courtyard internet access

Welcome home to Dorchester Apartments located in Houston, Texas. Our beautifully landscaped community is situated on over eight acres and is just minutes from both Highway 225 and The Gulf Freeway. We're less than five minutes from the Woodside Shopping Center, many enticing restaurants and major employers. Dorchester Apartments offers studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes and a two bedroom townhome. Our spacious floor plans were designed with your comfort and convenience in mind and feature amenities such as a gourmet kitchen, some with a pantry, plush carpeting, walk-in closets, and even better, all utilities are paid! The community amenities at Dorchester Apartments offer comfort and relaxation. Take a dip in the sparkling swimming pool, enjoy a cookout in the picnic area, or have fun with the kids at the playground. At Dorchester Apartments there is something for everyone! Give us a call to schedule your personal tour today.Good friends make great neighbors - do you have one? Use our "Refer a Friend" option to invite them to Dorchester Apartments! We also have an awesome e-brochure - send it to your friends and brag about your home!