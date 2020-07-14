All apartments in Houston
Find more places like Dorchester.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
Dorchester
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:55 PM

Dorchester

4011 Galveston Rd · (858) 239-2439
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4011 Galveston Rd, Houston, TX 77017
Park Place

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 month AGO

1 Bedroom

1x1 - 1

$820

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 785 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2x2 - 1

$949

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1141 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Dorchester.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
courtyard
internet access
Welcome home to Dorchester Apartments located in Houston, Texas. Our beautifully landscaped community is situated on over eight acres and is just minutes from both Highway 225 and The Gulf Freeway. We're less than five minutes from the Woodside Shopping Center, many enticing restaurants and major employers. Dorchester Apartments offers studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes and a two bedroom townhome. Our spacious floor plans were designed with your comfort and convenience in mind and feature amenities such as a gourmet kitchen, some with a pantry, plush carpeting, walk-in closets, and even better, all utilities are paid! The community amenities at Dorchester Apartments offer comfort and relaxation. Take a dip in the sparkling swimming pool, enjoy a cookout in the picnic area, or have fun with the kids at the playground. At Dorchester Apartments there is something for everyone! Give us a call to schedule your personal tour today.Good friends make great neighbors - do you have one? Use our "Refer a Friend" option to invite them to Dorchester Apartments! We also have an awesome e-brochure - send it to your friends and brag about your home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Move-in Fees: $400 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 30 lb Weight Limit
Parking Details: Surface Lot: $35/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Dorchester have any available units?
Dorchester offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $820 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $949. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Dorchester have?
Some of Dorchester's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Dorchester currently offering any rent specials?
Dorchester is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Dorchester pet-friendly?
Yes, Dorchester is pet friendly.
Does Dorchester offer parking?
Yes, Dorchester offers parking.
Does Dorchester have units with washers and dryers?
No, Dorchester does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Dorchester have a pool?
Yes, Dorchester has a pool.
Does Dorchester have accessible units?
No, Dorchester does not have accessible units.
Does Dorchester have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Dorchester has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Dorchester?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Westbury Crossing
12211 Fondren Rd
Houston, TX 77035
Hollow Tree Park
101 Hollow Tree Ln
Houston, TX 77090
Sevona Park Row
15335 Park Row
Houston, TX 77084
Vizcaya
18108 S Park View Dr
Houston, TX 77084
Camden Downtown Houston
1515 Austin Street
Houston, TX 77002
Knox at Westchase
12360 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77082
Woodglen Village Apartments
11111 W Montgomery Rd
Houston, TX 77088
Advenir at Stone Park
6160 E Sam Houston Pkwy N
Houston, TX 77049

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity