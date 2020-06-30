All apartments in Houston
One Hermann Place
One Hermann Place

1699 Hermann Dr · (858) 943-2965
Rent Special
Up to 2 months FREE! *Call for details - special subject to change* (on select units)
Location

1699 Hermann Dr, Houston, TX 77004
The Museum District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 28 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4136 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,530

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

Unit 2122 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,561

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 804 sqft

Unit 2135 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,561

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 894 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3114 · Avail. Aug 22

$2,389

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1184 sqft

Unit 4114 · Avail. now

$2,405

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1184 sqft

Unit 3130 · Avail. now

$2,446

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1279 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from One Hermann Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
courtyard
elevator
fire pit
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
lobby
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
24hr gym
pet friendly
car charging
dog park
hot tub
internet cafe
yoga
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Much like an extraordinary destination where your every longing is catered to, you will find yourself immersed in a magnificent level of convenience unmatched anywhere else in the Museum District. One Hermann Place masterfully blends technology features and modern art tones to create the idyllic place to live, enjoy, and play. Unique floor plans and breathtaking penthouses will let you create an ideal home in one of Houstons most desired locations. One Hermann Place offers one, two and three bedroom apartment homes. Residence amenities will offer uniquely designed floor plans with desirable features such as stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, built-in beverage coolers, glass-tile backsplash, under cabinet lighting, and built in wine chillers. One Hermann Place will have soaking tubs, frameless glass showers, and powder baths in select ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $300 (1 bedroom) $400 (2 bedroom) $600 (Penthouse)
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required; $25 Valet Trash, $2 Pest Control, & $13.75 Boiler Management Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 99 lbs
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned. Electric car charging available. Reserved Parking Available. Direct access to residential floors from parking garage.
Storage Details: Storage units: $50-$125/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does One Hermann Place have any available units?
One Hermann Place has 28 units available starting at $1,530 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does One Hermann Place have?
Some of One Hermann Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is One Hermann Place currently offering any rent specials?
One Hermann Place is offering the following rent specials: Up to 2 months FREE! *Call for details - special subject to change* (on select units)
Is One Hermann Place pet-friendly?
Yes, One Hermann Place is pet friendly.
Does One Hermann Place offer parking?
Yes, One Hermann Place offers parking.
Does One Hermann Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, One Hermann Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does One Hermann Place have a pool?
Yes, One Hermann Place has a pool.
Does One Hermann Place have accessible units?
No, One Hermann Place does not have accessible units.
Does One Hermann Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, One Hermann Place has units with dishwashers.
