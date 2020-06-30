Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities conference room clubhouse coffee bar concierge courtyard elevator fire pit parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access lobby package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed 24hr gym pet friendly car charging dog park hot tub internet cafe yoga

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Much like an extraordinary destination where your every longing is catered to, you will find yourself immersed in a magnificent level of convenience unmatched anywhere else in the Museum District. One Hermann Place masterfully blends technology features and modern art tones to create the idyllic place to live, enjoy, and play. Unique floor plans and breathtaking penthouses will let you create an ideal home in one of Houstons most desired locations. One Hermann Place offers one, two and three bedroom apartment homes. Residence amenities will offer uniquely designed floor plans with desirable features such as stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, built-in beverage coolers, glass-tile backsplash, under cabinet lighting, and built in wine chillers. One Hermann Place will have soaking tubs, frameless glass showers, and powder baths in select ...