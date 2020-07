Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar concierge dog park gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly trash valet garage parking internet access

The Pointe At West Lake Apartments, where modern living meets the comfort of traditional design. Choose from 18 luxurious floor plans, each surrounded by resort-style amenities and gorgeous tree-lined streets. Attached private garages, a dog park, poolside cabanas by the sunlit pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center and walking trails are just the beginning! The Pointe At West Lake is perfectly located near the best schools, employment, shopping and offers easy access to major roads, with downtown Houston just a short drive away. Enjoy luxury living in a great location!