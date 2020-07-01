All apartments in Houston
3419 Clearview Villa Way

3419 Clearview Villa Way
Location

3419 Clearview Villa Way, Houston, TX 77054
South Main

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
game room
parking
garage
Wow! Can you believe there's a lease this nice and so close to the Med Center, Downtown, and the NRG complex?! This beautiful 2/3 bedroom with hardwood floors has been completely painted. Natural light pours in from all sides and adds to the energy efficiency with the double-paned windows and energy-efficient HVAC system. There are great flex-rooms that could be used as offices, exercise areas, game rooms, etc. The living area has a convenient powder room for guests, and one of the best parts of this home (other than its gorgeous good looks) is that it has a great, low-maintenance, outdoor entertaining yard with access from both inside and outside of the house. There are 2 raised gardens for your herbs, flowers, or whatever your heart desires. Additional parking is on the end or around the corner for guests. If a relaxing and conveniently located Lifestyle is what you seek, then THIS IS IT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3419 Clearview Villa Way have any available units?
3419 Clearview Villa Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3419 Clearview Villa Way have?
Some of 3419 Clearview Villa Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3419 Clearview Villa Way currently offering any rent specials?
3419 Clearview Villa Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3419 Clearview Villa Way pet-friendly?
No, 3419 Clearview Villa Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3419 Clearview Villa Way offer parking?
Yes, 3419 Clearview Villa Way offers parking.
Does 3419 Clearview Villa Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3419 Clearview Villa Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3419 Clearview Villa Way have a pool?
No, 3419 Clearview Villa Way does not have a pool.
Does 3419 Clearview Villa Way have accessible units?
Yes, 3419 Clearview Villa Way has accessible units.
Does 3419 Clearview Villa Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3419 Clearview Villa Way has units with dishwashers.

