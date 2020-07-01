3419 Clearview Villa Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible gym game room parking garage

Wow! Can you believe there's a lease this nice and so close to the Med Center, Downtown, and the NRG complex?! This beautiful 2/3 bedroom with hardwood floors has been completely painted. Natural light pours in from all sides and adds to the energy efficiency with the double-paned windows and energy-efficient HVAC system. There are great flex-rooms that could be used as offices, exercise areas, game rooms, etc. The living area has a convenient powder room for guests, and one of the best parts of this home (other than its gorgeous good looks) is that it has a great, low-maintenance, outdoor entertaining yard with access from both inside and outside of the house. There are 2 raised gardens for your herbs, flowers, or whatever your heart desires. Additional parking is on the end or around the corner for guests. If a relaxing and conveniently located Lifestyle is what you seek, then THIS IS IT!