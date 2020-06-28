Tuscany Villas Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator air conditioning bathtub extra storage oven stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub valet service on-site laundry 24hr laundry courtyard package receiving

Enjoy a higher standard of living at a price you can afford when you join our established Houston community.Impress your guests with elegant crown molding, 9-foot ceilings and large bay windows. All six of our apartment floor plans and townhomes blend luxury with convenience. Kitchens come fully furnished. Washers and dryers are full size. Storage space is aplenty. Work out when you want in our 24-hour fitness center, or relax in our sparkling pool and hot tub that serve as the centerpiece of these just outside the Loop West Houston apartments.Getting anywhere fast is as easy as hopping on the I-10, 610 or the Beltway.