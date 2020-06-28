Tuscany Villas Apartments

Lease Length: 1-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per person, $200 admin fee due at the time of application
Deposit: $600
Additional: $40/month amenity fee, Renter's insurance required:Price depends on chosen provider
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2 Pets Maximum
rent: $20/mo per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 35 lb Maximum
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.