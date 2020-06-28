All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Tuscany Villas Apartments

1100 Bering Dr · (832) 376-6208
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Online Leasing Promo Code: FIRSTLOOK - Come Take a Social Distancing Tour & Receive $25 OFF Admin Fee - $25.00 off
Location

1100 Bering Dr, Houston, TX 77057
Great Uptown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5301 · Avail. now

$2,407

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1724 sqft

Unit 5304 · Avail. now

$2,407

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1724 sqft

Unit 5403 · Avail. now

$2,407

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1724 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tuscany Villas Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
oven
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
valet service
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
courtyard
package receiving
Enjoy a higher standard of living at a price you can afford when you join our established Houston community.Impress your guests with elegant crown molding, 9-foot ceilings and large bay windows. All six of our apartment floor plans and townhomes blend luxury with convenience. Kitchens come fully furnished. Washers and dryers are full size. Storage space is aplenty. Work out when you want in our 24-hour fitness center, or relax in our sparkling pool and hot tub that serve as the centerpiece of these just outside the Loop West Houston apartments.Getting anywhere fast is as easy as hopping on the I-10, 610 or the Beltway.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per person, $200 admin fee due at the time of application
Deposit: $600
Additional: $40/month amenity fee, Renter's insurance required:Price depends on chosen provider
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2 Pets Maximum
rent: $20/mo per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 35 lb Maximum
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tuscany Villas Apartments have any available units?
Tuscany Villas Apartments has 4 units available starting at $2,407 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Tuscany Villas Apartments have?
Some of Tuscany Villas Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tuscany Villas Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Tuscany Villas Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Online Leasing Promo Code: FIRSTLOOK - Come Take a Social Distancing Tour & Receive $25 OFF Admin Fee - $25.00 off
Is Tuscany Villas Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Tuscany Villas Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Tuscany Villas Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Tuscany Villas Apartments offers parking.
Does Tuscany Villas Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Tuscany Villas Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Tuscany Villas Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Tuscany Villas Apartments has a pool.
Does Tuscany Villas Apartments have accessible units?
No, Tuscany Villas Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Tuscany Villas Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tuscany Villas Apartments has units with dishwashers.
