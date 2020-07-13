Lease Length: 11, 15-18 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bed: $200, 2 Beds: $300, 3 Bed: $400
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash: $20/month, Pest control: $5/month, CAM: $10/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Bull Dog, American Pit Bull Terrier, American or Bull Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chinese Shar-Pei, Dalmatian, Doberman Pinscher, Persa Canario, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Siberian Husky, Mastiff, Stafford Terrier, Chow, German Shepherd and any mix thereof. Letter required by Certified Veterinarian for proof of breed, weight, and required vaccinations.
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned: $50/month. Parking is on a first come, first serve basis for residents. We offer reserved parking at $50.00 per assigned spot. Guest parking is on the top level of the garage. Assigned Parking Garage Lot: $50 per vehicle, Guest parking on top level of garage.
Storage Details: Storage Units: $50