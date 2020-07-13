All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:35 PM

Citadel

2220 Pinegate Dr · (218) 282-7072
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Get up to $750 off your first month on 1x1s and up to $1000 off for 2x2s when you move in by July 31st
Location

2220 Pinegate Dr, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 526 · Avail. now

$1,189

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 631 sqft

Unit 319 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,343

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 603 sqft

Unit 112 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,363

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 603 sqft

See 20+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 238 · Avail. now

$1,999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1453 sqft

Unit 123 · Avail. now

$1,999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1453 sqft

Unit 242 · Avail. now

$2,054

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1292 sqft

See 14+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. Sep 16

$2,665

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1358 sqft

Unit 501 · Avail. Aug 26

$2,730

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1358 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Citadel.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
concierge
internet cafe
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
trash valet
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
bike storage
clubhouse
courtyard
guest parking
Now Touring! We are now welcoming virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 11, 15-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bed: $200, 2 Beds: $300, 3 Bed: $400
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash: $20/month, Pest control: $5/month, CAM: $10/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Bull Dog, American Pit Bull Terrier, American or Bull Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chinese Shar-Pei, Dalmatian, Doberman Pinscher, Persa Canario, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Siberian Husky, Mastiff, Stafford Terrier, Chow, German Shepherd and any mix thereof. Letter required by Certified Veterinarian for proof of breed, weight, and required vaccinations.
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned: $50/month. Parking is on a first come, first serve basis for residents. We offer reserved parking at $50.00 per assigned spot. Guest parking is on the top level of the garage. Assigned Parking Garage Lot: $50 per vehicle, Guest parking on top level of garage.
Storage Details: Storage Units: $50

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Citadel have any available units?
Citadel has 42 units available starting at $1,189 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Citadel have?
Some of Citadel's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Citadel currently offering any rent specials?
Citadel is offering the following rent specials: Get up to $750 off your first month on 1x1s and up to $1000 off for 2x2s when you move in by July 31st
Is Citadel pet-friendly?
Yes, Citadel is pet friendly.
Does Citadel offer parking?
Yes, Citadel offers parking.
Does Citadel have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Citadel offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Citadel have a pool?
Yes, Citadel has a pool.
Does Citadel have accessible units?
No, Citadel does not have accessible units.
Does Citadel have units with dishwashers?
No, Citadel does not have units with dishwashers.
