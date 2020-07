Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator gym pool internet access package receiving dogs allowed cats allowed accessible garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill business center clubhouse coffee bar conference room courtyard dog grooming area fire pit green community hot tub trash valet

A luxury apartment community in West Houston, Heights West End is within walking distance of the best entertainment, shopping and dining destinations that the Washington Avenue Corridor has to offer. Located near Downtown Houston, Heights West End features beautiful, updated floor plans (one- or two-bedroom options), convenient amenities, a lively ambiance and recent renovations that take your definition of luxury living and redefine it. As mentioned above, one of the biggest features of our luxury Houston apartments is the location. Residents love how close we are to attractions like world-class restaurants, jogging trails, parks, museums, grocery stores and more. Everything you need is within reach of our West Houston, TX, apartments. We're also just a short drive on I-10 from Downtown Houston, Memorial Park and other standout destinations of this fabulous city. Floor Plans at Heights West End feature your choice of square footage, as well as more than a dozen and a half layout ...