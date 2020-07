Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven range walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area carport clubhouse dog park 24hr gym game room parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed online portal shuffle board

Welcome home to Kingwood Glen where you will discover a luxurious destination ideally located in the master-planned community of Kingwood. Kingwood is known as the Livable Forest due to the heavily wooded acreage, wildlife, nature preserves and the 75 miles of hike and bike trails known as the greenbelt. You will love coming home to your beautiful apartment home created to make your life comfortable. From the unexpected touches like crown molding and optional sunrooms to your own private washer and dryer and optional garage, you will find just what you are looking for at Kingwood Glen. Enjoy the outside while grilling at our inviting picnic areas or lounging poolside, and take advantage of our indoor amenities such as our high tech fitness center with children play area and clubhouse featuring a billiards room. With easy access to Highway 59, you will love being within 23 miles north of Downtown Houston and 14 miles from the George Bush Intercontinental Airport.