310 Asbury Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage air conditioning elevator fireplace

SPECTACULAR FIND IN THE INNER-LOOP/MEMORIAL PARK AREA! FOUR-STORY HOME WITH ELEVATOR OFFERS SIX (6) ZONES OF HVAC; FIREPLACES IN MASTER AND LIVING ROOM; CUSTOM BUILT CABINETS; GRANITE ON ALL SURFACES; AND CROWN MOLDING. NEW PAINT THROUGHOUT. EIGHTEEN-FOOT CEILING WITH HIGH WINDOWS IN LIVING ROOM PROVIDES GENTLE NATURAL LIGHT AND DRAMATIC SOARING EFFECT. LARGE COVERED PATIO OFF MASTER ON 4TH FLOOR IS UNIQUE AND PRIVATE.