Last updated April 27 2020 at 5:58 PM

310 Asbury Street

310 Asbury Street · No Longer Available
Location

310 Asbury Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
air conditioning
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
SPECTACULAR FIND IN THE INNER-LOOP/MEMORIAL PARK AREA! FOUR-STORY HOME WITH ELEVATOR OFFERS SIX (6) ZONES OF HVAC; FIREPLACES IN MASTER AND LIVING ROOM; CUSTOM BUILT CABINETS; GRANITE ON ALL SURFACES; AND CROWN MOLDING. NEW PAINT THROUGHOUT. EIGHTEEN-FOOT CEILING WITH HIGH WINDOWS IN LIVING ROOM PROVIDES GENTLE NATURAL LIGHT AND DRAMATIC SOARING EFFECT. LARGE COVERED PATIO OFF MASTER ON 4TH FLOOR IS UNIQUE AND PRIVATE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 Asbury Street have any available units?
310 Asbury Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 Asbury Street have?
Some of 310 Asbury Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 Asbury Street currently offering any rent specials?
310 Asbury Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Asbury Street pet-friendly?
No, 310 Asbury Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 310 Asbury Street offer parking?
Yes, 310 Asbury Street offers parking.
Does 310 Asbury Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 Asbury Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Asbury Street have a pool?
No, 310 Asbury Street does not have a pool.
Does 310 Asbury Street have accessible units?
No, 310 Asbury Street does not have accessible units.
Does 310 Asbury Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 Asbury Street does not have units with dishwashers.

