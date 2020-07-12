/
/
/
greater greenspoint
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:33 PM
256 Apartments for rent in Greater Greenspoint, Houston, TX
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
5 Units Available
Pine Lake Village
1325 W Greens Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
824 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pine Lake Village in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
4 Units Available
Biscayne at CityView
17050 Imperial Valley Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$550
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
920 sqft
1-2 bedroom units come with patio or balcony and air conditioning. Premises offer playground, pool, on-site laundry and tennis court. Dogs and cats welcome. Nearby bus stop makes commuting and errands easy.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
11 Units Available
Breckenridge
535 Seminar Dr, Houston, TX
Studio
$460
368 sqft
1 Bedroom
$535
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$735
954 sqft
Conveniently situated in the Greater Greenspoint neighborhood of Houston near West Hardy Road and East Hardy Street. Perfectly landscaped community with tennis and volleyball courts. On-site laundry and parking.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
15 Units Available
Rockridge Station
855 Greens Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$640
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
938 sqft
1-2 bedroom units available in cozy, neighborly atmosphere. Dishwasher, in-unit laundry, and large walk-in closets. Scenic courtyard and pool. Internet access included. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
2 Units Available
Amherst at CityView
17103 Imperial Valley Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$650
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
822 sqft
Modern apartments in a friendly community with laundry room and swimming pool. Spacious units come with dishwasher, oven, and carpets. On-site parking for residents. Close to I-45.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
4 Units Available
Rockridge Bend
770 Greens Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$575
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, pet-friendly units with all appliances, air conditioning, fireplace, patio/balcony, and walk-in closets. On-site volleyball court, pool, carport, and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Close to parks, shopping, cafes, and walking trails.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Salado
1000 Greens Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$565
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
863 sqft
Perfect Greater Greenspoint location with easy access to downtown Houston. Free-form swimming pool and gated entrance for added security. Spacious floor plans, w/d hook up and modern renovations.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
13 Units Available
North Park
90 Northpoint Drive, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
581 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
846 sqft
This charming community is near public transportation and the Bush Intercontinental Airport. On-site amenities include a pool, laundry facilities and green space. Homes offer big windows, lots of storage and updated appliances.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
13 Units Available
Serena Forest
12603 Northborough Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$520
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
930 sqft
Interstate 45 offers easy access to Bush Intercontinental Airport and major freeways. Residents can relax poolside or have a cookout with friends. Units include walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
12 Units Available
Rockridge Springs
17435 Imperial Valley Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$550
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$735
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$905
1030 sqft
Deluxe units feature convenient in-unit laundry and luxurious patio/balcony. Immaculate grounds with two in-ground pools. Enjoy maintenance-free living in the heart of Houston. Pet friendly. 24-hour emergency maintenance service.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
40 Units Available
Casa Verde
2 Goodson Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$784
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1206 sqft
Welcome home to Casa Verde. We are an amazing apartment home community located in beautiful Houston, Texas. Conveniently located nearby are the Greenspoint Mall, delicious local dining, and ample shopping opportunities.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
1 Unit Available
Crescent at CityView
1100 Langwick Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$645
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated near hiking trails and a water playground, this complex is perfect for those with kids, cats and dogs. While at home, tenants can lounge at the pool, play volleyball or enjoy the other amenities.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
2 Units Available
Rockridge Park
850 Harvest Time Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
974 sqft
Mediterranean-style complex with swimming pool, clubhouse, and courtyard. Low-maintenance units include stackable washer and dryer, patio, air conditioning, and bathtub. Sandwiched between North Freeway and East Hardy Road.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Alara
17601 Wayforest Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
987 sqft
Unique interior design details include fireplace, over-sized closets, black appliances, granite counters and plank wood floors. Private yards, patios and balconies, and storage outside. Pool and playground available on-site with limited access gates.
Results within 1 mile of Greater Greenspoint
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
$
6 Units Available
Huntington at Stonefield
13100 Stonefield Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
975 sqft
Located off of I-45 near the National Museum of Funeral History. Convenient unit features include a ceiling fan and full-size dryer and washer connections. Community features a fitness center, controlled access gates and a playground.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
$
17 Units Available
Excelsior On The Park
14400 Ella Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1737 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom units, with condominium-quality interiors. Interior details include patio/balcony, fireplace, kitchen islands, W/D hookups, and powder rooms. Community features include pool, hot tub, and playground. Near I-45 in Cranbrook Downs area.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
18 Units Available
The Augusta North Houston
12655 Kuykendahl Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,014
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1034 sqft
This lavish community has larger apartments with modern updates including crown molding, private terraces and a solarium, and a modern kitchen. On-site fitness center and resort-like pool.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
7 Units Available
Serena Grove
17630 Wayforest Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$670
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
1044 sqft
Situated in quiet Greenbriar Place North, this community offers tranquility but still has accessible shopping and dining thanks to nearby Hardy Toll Road. Some utilities included. Pool and laundry on site.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Serena Village Apartments
501 Greens Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$785
909 sqft
These charming Durham apartments feature many new amenities, including swimming pool and carports. The pet-friendly community boasts units complete with dishwashers, garbage disposals and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
7 Units Available
Morgan Bay
14403 Ella Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$715
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
945 sqft
Morgan Bay Apartments are located just 10 miles from Houston, offering country-style living with big-city access. Grounds feature a gorgeous pool. Units have balconies and vaulted ceilings.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
11 Units Available
Chartwell Court
15100 Ella Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1117 sqft
Fantastic location off North Freeway with access to downtown Houston and nearby dining, shopping and entertainment. Units feature washer/dryer, private patio or balcony and cozy fireplaces. Gym and pool on premises.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
2 Units Available
Rockridge Square
17715 Wayforest Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$620
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large patio space, plus fireplaces and walk-in closets included with all floor plans. Two swimming pools flanked by sundeck for lounging. Fast access to Hardy Toll Road and Beltway 8.
Results within 5 miles of Greater Greenspoint
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
$
27 Units Available
Willow Bend
13949 Bammel North Houston Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$626
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
945 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with on-site laundry, walk-in closets and carpeted floors. Community amenities include a swimming pool and 24-hour maintenance. One- and two-bedroom units with extra storage room.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Kendall Manor
21717 Inverness Forest Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1072 sqft
Entertainment and shopping easily accessible thanks to Hardy Toll Road. Residents can also enjoy staying home with onsite coffee bar, playground and clubhouse. Newly renovated apartment homes within gated community.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TX
Texas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXJersey Village, TXTomball, TXBellaire, TXChannelview, TXDeer Park, TXCrosby, TX