/
/
hempstead
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM
2 Apartments for rent in Hempstead, TX📍
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 06:43pm
4 Units Available
Circle K
650 Donoho Street, Hempstead, TX
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
Welcome to a life of comfort at Circle K Apartments. Our modest community is situated in the quaint city of Hempstead, Texas, convenient to all that Hempstead has to offer.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1940 2nd St
1940 2nd St, Hempstead, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1140 sqft
Comfortable house in a quiet neighborhood - Property Id: 295218 Well maintained, freshly painted 3 bedroom 2 bath house in a quiet neighborhood. New appliances. Master bedroom with full bath. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Hempstead, the median rent is $627 for a studio, $710 for a 1-bedroom, $869 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,185 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Hempstead, check out our monthly Hempstead Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Hempstead area include University of Houston-Clear Lake, Lone Star College System, Sam Houston State University, Baylor College of Medicine, and Houston Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hempstead from include Houston, The Woodlands, Spring, Conroe, and Sugar Land.