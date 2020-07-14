All apartments in Houston
Reserve at Westwood
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:55 PM

Reserve at Westwood

10225 Bissonnet St · (831) 256-4117
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10225 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77036
Westwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 25 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3180 · Avail. now

$814

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 726 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Reserve at Westwood.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
dog park
e-payments
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
playground
Welcome to The Reserve at Westwood\nLove Where You Live\nThe Reserve at Westwood offers 1 & 2 bedroom apartments and 2 bedroom townhomes. Enjoy amenities such as controlled access gates, washer/dryer connections, wood-burning fireplaces and so much more; in thoughtfully-designed floor plans.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Weight limit 70 lbs.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Reserve at Westwood have any available units?
Reserve at Westwood has a unit available for $814 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Reserve at Westwood have?
Some of Reserve at Westwood's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Reserve at Westwood currently offering any rent specials?
Reserve at Westwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Reserve at Westwood pet-friendly?
Yes, Reserve at Westwood is pet friendly.
Does Reserve at Westwood offer parking?
Yes, Reserve at Westwood offers parking.
Does Reserve at Westwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, Reserve at Westwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Reserve at Westwood have a pool?
No, Reserve at Westwood does not have a pool.
Does Reserve at Westwood have accessible units?
No, Reserve at Westwood does not have accessible units.
Does Reserve at Westwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Reserve at Westwood has units with dishwashers.
