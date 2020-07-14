Reserve at Westwood

Lease Length: 6-18 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Weight limit 70 lbs.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.