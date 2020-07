Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pet friendly 24hr concierge bbq/grill courtyard fire pit lobby pool table valet service yoga

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! The Carter is a landmark of luxury living at the center of the Museum District. The Carter brings together architectural details, refined finishes and five-star amenities for a modern home experience with the old-world elegance of a historic Chicago hotel. In the spirit of Houston's great pioneers of industry, The Carter is here to build a legacy that stands the tests of time.