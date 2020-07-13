All apartments in Houston
3737 Hillcroft
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

3737 Hillcroft

3737 Hillcroft Ave · (240) 339-6692
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3737 Hillcroft Ave, Houston, TX 77057
Woodlake - Briar Meadow

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 279 · Avail. now

$739

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 713 sqft

Unit 227 · Avail. Jul 28

$799

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 787 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 206 · Avail. now

$929

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit 262 · Avail. now

$929

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit 244 · Avail. now

$999

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 938 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 3737 Hillcroft.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
business center
courtyard
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
hot tub
Great Location Close to Galleria and Westheimer...Large Apartment Homes with Walk-In Closets...2 Sparkling Pools...Embark into a new lifestyle and discover an apartment community at 3737 Hillcroft located in the heart of Houston. A beautiful oaktree-shaded environment, ideally situated in the desirable and convenient Galleria area. Careful detailed planning has gone into creating 3737 Hillcroft, a distinctive, well-established community surrounded by excellent shopping and dining with access to the US 59, Loop 610, Beltway 8 and to the Metro Bus Line. 3737 Hillcroft offers 14 spacious floor plans that combine versatile and efficient living. Residents will enjoy spacious floor plans, walk in closets, updated interiors and the peace of mind of being professionally managed by the Presidium Group. The professional staff takes care of all the details

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom), $300 (2 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3737 Hillcroft have any available units?
3737 Hillcroft has 13 units available starting at $739 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3737 Hillcroft have?
Some of 3737 Hillcroft's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3737 Hillcroft currently offering any rent specials?
3737 Hillcroft is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3737 Hillcroft pet-friendly?
Yes, 3737 Hillcroft is pet friendly.
Does 3737 Hillcroft offer parking?
Yes, 3737 Hillcroft offers parking.
Does 3737 Hillcroft have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3737 Hillcroft does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3737 Hillcroft have a pool?
Yes, 3737 Hillcroft has a pool.
Does 3737 Hillcroft have accessible units?
No, 3737 Hillcroft does not have accessible units.
Does 3737 Hillcroft have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3737 Hillcroft has units with dishwashers.
