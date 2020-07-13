Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities business center courtyard playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance hot tub

Great Location Close to Galleria and Westheimer...Large Apartment Homes with Walk-In Closets...2 Sparkling Pools...Embark into a new lifestyle and discover an apartment community at 3737 Hillcroft located in the heart of Houston. A beautiful oaktree-shaded environment, ideally situated in the desirable and convenient Galleria area. Careful detailed planning has gone into creating 3737 Hillcroft, a distinctive, well-established community surrounded by excellent shopping and dining with access to the US 59, Loop 610, Beltway 8 and to the Metro Bus Line. 3737 Hillcroft offers 14 spacious floor plans that combine versatile and efficient living. Residents will enjoy spacious floor plans, walk in closets, updated interiors and the peace of mind of being professionally managed by the Presidium Group. The professional staff takes care of all the details