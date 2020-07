255 Assay Luxury Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel carpet fireplace Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking pool garage yoga cats allowed bbq/grill conference room pool table

Introducing the first luxury-inspired apartment community in northeast Houston. Located in Redemption Square, the heart of Generation Park, 255 Assay is perfectly positioned to offer you the best of everything in exceptional experiences and designer interiors. Within walking distance to shopping, dining, luxury services, and beautiful trails and parks, 255 Assay is where you belong.