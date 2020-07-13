Estates at Memorial Heights.

Lease Length: 1-3 Months, 6 Months, 9 Months, 12+ MonthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $250 (2BR); $450 (Townhome)
Move-in Fees: $175 (admin fee)
Additional: Submetered water: $25/month;
Valet trash;
Pest control: $2/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish, birds, lizards
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds: Chow Chow, German Shep, Pit Bull - American Straffordshire Terrier, Rottweiler, Siberian Husky, Saint Bernard, Alaskan Malamute, Akita, Or mixed breeds of the above
Parking Details: Other. Please contact leasing office for complete parking information.