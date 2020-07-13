Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel in unit laundry Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse gym parking pool pool table garage cats allowed dogs allowed dog park 24hr maintenance bbq/grill hot tub package receiving pet friendly

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Bringing a fresh take on modern living, The Estates at Memorial Heights offers a beautiful fusion of sophistication and style. Conveniently located in downtown Houston, near Washington Avenue and Studemont Street, you're right in the center of it all. Minutes away from Memorial Park, you can escape to gorgeous jogging and biking trails, with acres of endless beauty. Whether you're looking for a spacious one or two bedroom retreat, our homes are tailored to your unique lifestyle. Beautiful architecture, an exquisite location, and access to Houston's vibrant nightlife - this is just the beginning. Begin your journey at The Estates at Memorial Heights.