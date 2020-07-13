All apartments in Houston
Find more places like
Estates at Memorial Heights.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
Estates at Memorial Heights
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:40 PM

Estates at Memorial Heights

616 Memorial Heights Dr · (832) 981-5802
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

616 Memorial Heights Dr, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 39 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 17307 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,058

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 645 sqft

Unit 16209 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,058

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 16210 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,068

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 22+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11111 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,481

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1099 sqft

Unit 03113 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,481

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1099 sqft

Unit 04301 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,699

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1259 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Estates at Memorial Heights.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
dog park
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
hot tub
package receiving
pet friendly
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Bringing a fresh take on modern living, The Estates at Memorial Heights offers a beautiful fusion of sophistication and style. Conveniently located in downtown Houston, near Washington Avenue and Studemont Street, you're right in the center of it all. Minutes away from Memorial Park, you can escape to gorgeous jogging and biking trails, with acres of endless beauty. Whether you're looking for a spacious one or two bedroom retreat, our homes are tailored to your unique lifestyle. Beautiful architecture, an exquisite location, and access to Houston's vibrant nightlife - this is just the beginning. Begin your journey at The Estates at Memorial Heights.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-3 Months, 6 Months, 9 Months, 12+ Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $250 (2BR); $450 (Townhome)
Move-in Fees: $175 (admin fee)
Additional: Submetered water: $25/month; Valet trash; Pest control: $2/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish, birds, lizards
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds: Chow Chow, German Shep, Pit Bull - American Straffordshire Terrier, Rottweiler, Siberian Husky, Saint Bernard, Alaskan Malamute, Akita, Or mixed breeds of the above
Parking Details: Other. Please contact leasing office for complete parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Estates at Memorial Heights have any available units?
Estates at Memorial Heights has 34 units available starting at $1,058 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Estates at Memorial Heights have?
Some of Estates at Memorial Heights's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Estates at Memorial Heights currently offering any rent specials?
Estates at Memorial Heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Estates at Memorial Heights pet-friendly?
Yes, Estates at Memorial Heights is pet friendly.
Does Estates at Memorial Heights offer parking?
Yes, Estates at Memorial Heights offers parking.
Does Estates at Memorial Heights have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Estates at Memorial Heights offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Estates at Memorial Heights have a pool?
Yes, Estates at Memorial Heights has a pool.
Does Estates at Memorial Heights have accessible units?
No, Estates at Memorial Heights does not have accessible units.
Does Estates at Memorial Heights have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Estates at Memorial Heights has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

3618 Garrott St
3618 Garrott St
Houston, TX 77006
The Edge at City Centre
8410 W Bartell Dr
Houston, TX 77054
Kirby Place Apartments
7500 Kirby Dr
Houston, TX 77030
Sevona Park Row
15335 Park Row
Houston, TX 77084
Hanover Montrose
3400 Montrose Blvd
Houston, TX 77006
Hiline Heights
145 Heights Blvd
Houston, TX 77007
ARIUM Park West
15155 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77082
Green Tree Place
4211 Clay Hill Dr
Houston, TX 77084

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 BedroomsHouston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly PlacesHouston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXBryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar MeadowClear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown MontroseMemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of MedicineHouston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-DowntownUniversity of Houston