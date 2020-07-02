All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2212 Portsmouth Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2212 Portsmouth Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2212 Portsmouth Street

2212 Portsmouth Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Greenway - Upper Kirby
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2212 Portsmouth Street, Houston, TX 77098
Greenway - Upper Kirby

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Property is under Contract For Sale, OP Status. Stunning Townhome located in desirable Upper Kirby Area. Home is filled with Natural Light; Beautiful Hardwood Floors; High Ceilings; the Main Living Area is on the 2nd Floor with a Fantastic Open Floorplan which is Great for Entertaining; Chefs Kitchen has an oversized Island with Seating, Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances and great storage; Spacious Livingroom Area with Gas Log Fireplace and Balcony; Dining Area can accommodate a large Table for those special Dinner Parties and Gatherings. Also located on the 2nd Floor is a Half Bath & Dry Bar with Beverage Cooler. 3rd Floor Master Bedroom w/Seating Area, Spa Bath & a great Walk-In Closet; Secondary Bedroom w/Ensuite Bath & Laundry Room; 1st Floor Spacious Entry, Storage, Secondary Bedroom with Ensuite Bath, Access to outdoor Patio & Garage. Minutes to Galleria, DT, Medical Center, Museums, Arts/Sports Venues & all of your favorite Eateries, Shopping and Entertainment. No Flooding.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2212 Portsmouth Street have any available units?
2212 Portsmouth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2212 Portsmouth Street have?
Some of 2212 Portsmouth Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2212 Portsmouth Street currently offering any rent specials?
2212 Portsmouth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2212 Portsmouth Street pet-friendly?
No, 2212 Portsmouth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2212 Portsmouth Street offer parking?
Yes, 2212 Portsmouth Street offers parking.
Does 2212 Portsmouth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2212 Portsmouth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2212 Portsmouth Street have a pool?
No, 2212 Portsmouth Street does not have a pool.
Does 2212 Portsmouth Street have accessible units?
Yes, 2212 Portsmouth Street has accessible units.
Does 2212 Portsmouth Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2212 Portsmouth Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Auden Houston
5500 Sampson St
Houston, TX 77004
Cypress Parc Townhomes and Apartments
18001 Cypress Trace Rd
Houston, TX 77090
Parc at 505
505 Cypress Station Dr
Houston, TX 77090
Biscayne at CityView
17050 Imperial Valley Dr
Houston, TX 77060
255 Assay Luxury Apartments
255 Assay Street
Houston, TX 77044
District at Memorial
10300 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77043
Reserve by the Lake
18600 S Parkview Dr
Houston, TX 77084
The McAdams
12000 Barryknoll Lane
Houston, TX 77024

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston