2212 Portsmouth Street

Property is under Contract For Sale, OP Status. Stunning Townhome located in desirable Upper Kirby Area. Home is filled with Natural Light; Beautiful Hardwood Floors; High Ceilings; the Main Living Area is on the 2nd Floor with a Fantastic Open Floorplan which is Great for Entertaining; Chefs Kitchen has an oversized Island with Seating, Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances and great storage; Spacious Livingroom Area with Gas Log Fireplace and Balcony; Dining Area can accommodate a large Table for those special Dinner Parties and Gatherings. Also located on the 2nd Floor is a Half Bath & Dry Bar with Beverage Cooler. 3rd Floor Master Bedroom w/Seating Area, Spa Bath & a great Walk-In Closet; Secondary Bedroom w/Ensuite Bath & Laundry Room; 1st Floor Spacious Entry, Storage, Secondary Bedroom with Ensuite Bath, Access to outdoor Patio & Garage. Minutes to Galleria, DT, Medical Center, Museums, Arts/Sports Venues & all of your favorite Eateries, Shopping and Entertainment. No Flooding.