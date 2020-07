The Estates at Hollister

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym online portal package receiving accessible parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments e-payments guest parking

Estates at Hollister offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments on Little York in Houston within a wonderful gated community. Discover convenient amenities, stylish landscaping and interior decor, and a location on Houston’s longest road amidst a wealth of urban attractions.Our apartments in Northwest Houston come in three floor plans, North Haven, South Haven, and East Haven. Each offers an intuitively planned yet affordable living space with options for all included furnishings and upgraded feature packages. Regardless of the model you choose, you can expect comfort and convenience with fully loaded kitchens, in-home laundry appliances, and airy nine-foot ceilings. Beyond your doorstep, you can experience our wide selection of exciting amenities at our west Little York apartments, from a 24/7 fitness center with club-quality equipment to a splash park with water features for the summer months. Our pet-friendly community even offers something for our four-legged residents with our