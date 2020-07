Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pool 24hr gym pet friendly bbq/grill business center clubhouse coffee bar conference room dog grooming area dog park e-payments guest suite hot tub internet access internet cafe lobby media room online portal package receiving

Now is the time to enjoy luxurious apartment living in Clear Lake, Texas.Open and ready for leasing on Nasa RD 1, The Caroline offers elegant finishes and superb amenities including three resort-style pools, 24-hour fitness center, private dog park, and pet grooming station. Enjoy coastal living 30 minutes from downtown Houston. Live close to everything and yet, away from it all!



Visit us today for a tour and choose your new, never lived in, luxury apartment home!