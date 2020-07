Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath with both formals, wood burning fire place in den. Custom built screened sunroom off den. Excellent for entertaining with the hassle of bugs. Sile stone counter tops in Kitchen with island. Breakfast nook with window seat. Seperate garden tub and shower in master bath. Inside utility room Ceiling fans in all rooms.