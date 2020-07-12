All apartments in Houston
Find more places like Elle at the Medical Center.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
Elle at the Medical Center
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:06 AM

Elle at the Medical Center

8181 el Mundo St · (858) 943-3691
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Astrodome
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8181 el Mundo St, Houston, TX 77054
Astrodome

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3803 · Avail. now

$1,462

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1267 sqft

Unit 1505 · Avail. now

$1,463

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1267 sqft

Unit 3705 · Avail. now

$1,481

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1267 sqft

See 8+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1506 · Avail. now

$1,544

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1467 sqft

Unit 1006 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,562

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1467 sqft

Unit 3504 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,562

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1467 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elle at the Medical Center.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
garage
parking
bbq/grill
courtyard
hot tub
sauna
Elle at The Medical Center residents live in a luxury garden-style community in Houston, Texas. These one, two & three bedroom apartments are centrally located and feature beautiful interior and community amenities. While our grounds are lovely, our dynamic neighborhood which includes landmarks such as the Medical Center, University of Houston, and NRG ensure that Elle at The Medical Center residents do not have to travel far for work or play.

The overwhelming amount of apartment communities in Houston may make apartment hunting seem impossible, but the variety of floor plans and luxury interiors offered at Elle at The Medical Center set these apartment homes apart from their competitors. One, two & three bedrooms are available, as well as apartment homes that feature attached garages, and pet-friendly spaces.

Little luxuries like the WiFi accessible grounds, and a state-of-the-art fitness center make life at Elle at The Medical Center convenient, while lush amenities such as a beautiful year-round pool and full decked out clubhouse make life grand. Our gated community features apartment homes with 1 and 2 attached garages.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applcant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $400 (2 bedroom), $500 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Attached garage: included in all units.
Storage Details: Attached garage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elle at the Medical Center have any available units?
Elle at the Medical Center has 16 units available starting at $1,462 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Elle at the Medical Center have?
Some of Elle at the Medical Center's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elle at the Medical Center currently offering any rent specials?
Elle at the Medical Center is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Elle at the Medical Center pet-friendly?
Yes, Elle at the Medical Center is pet friendly.
Does Elle at the Medical Center offer parking?
Yes, Elle at the Medical Center offers parking.
Does Elle at the Medical Center have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Elle at the Medical Center offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Elle at the Medical Center have a pool?
Yes, Elle at the Medical Center has a pool.
Does Elle at the Medical Center have accessible units?
No, Elle at the Medical Center does not have accessible units.
Does Elle at the Medical Center have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Elle at the Medical Center has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Elle at the Medical Center?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Las Palmas
1400 El Camino Village Dr
Houston, TX 77058
Reserve at Creekbend
7600 Creekbend Dr
Houston, TX 77071
Aliso Briar Forest
14698 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Myriad
1520 Enclave Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
La Monterra
310 Parramatta Ln
Houston, TX 77073
935 Byrne
935 Byrne Street
Houston, TX 77009
San Paloma
1255 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
Windmill Landing
10121 Windmill Lakes Blvd
Houston, TX 77075

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity