Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly garage parking bbq/grill courtyard hot tub sauna

Elle at The Medical Center residents live in a luxury garden-style community in Houston, Texas. These one, two & three bedroom apartments are centrally located and feature beautiful interior and community amenities. While our grounds are lovely, our dynamic neighborhood which includes landmarks such as the Medical Center, University of Houston, and NRG ensure that Elle at The Medical Center residents do not have to travel far for work or play.



The overwhelming amount of apartment communities in Houston may make apartment hunting seem impossible, but the variety of floor plans and luxury interiors offered at Elle at The Medical Center set these apartment homes apart from their competitors. One, two & three bedrooms are available, as well as apartment homes that feature attached garages, and pet-friendly spaces.



Little luxuries like the WiFi accessible grounds, and a state-of-the-art fitness center make life at Elle at The Medical Center convenient, while lush amenities such as a beautiful year-round pool and full decked out clubhouse make life grand. Our gated community features apartment homes with 1 and 2 attached garages.