Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:09 AM

Creekstone

10440 Deerwood Dr · (833) 241-1245
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10440 Deerwood Dr, Houston, TX 77042
Briarforest

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1012 · Avail. now

$989

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 717 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1624 · Avail. now

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Unit 1137 · Avail. now

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1117 sqft

Unit 828 · Avail. now

$1,479

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1237 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Creekstone.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
furnished
bathtub
granite counters
oven
range
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
internet cafe
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
carport
concierge
Welcome to Creekstone Indulge yourself in an elite community that ensures an ambiance of refinement and relaxation - Creekstone Apartments. Careful attention has been placed in the areas you gather and use most, offering uncompromising distinction in gracious apartment living. Our fully-equipped gourmet kitchens with breakfast bars and pantries, wood burning fireplaces, nine foot ceilings, spacious walk-in closets, ceiling fans, and in-home washers and dyers are just a few of the standard features you will find. These custom-quality residences are sure to please and inspire! You will also enjoy our resort-style pool with spa and sun deck, volleyball court, WiFi access from our clubhouse and pool area, our state-of-the-art fitness center, cyber cafe, picnic area with grills, and so much more. Explore living beyond the ordinary, come home to Creekstone Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1- 13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $500, 1 months rent - based on credit
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Open Lot: Included in lease, Carports: $50/month, Detached Garages: $100/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Creekstone have any available units?
Creekstone has 4 units available starting at $989 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Creekstone have?
Some of Creekstone's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Creekstone currently offering any rent specials?
Creekstone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Creekstone pet-friendly?
Yes, Creekstone is pet friendly.
Does Creekstone offer parking?
Yes, Creekstone offers parking.
Does Creekstone have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Creekstone offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Creekstone have a pool?
Yes, Creekstone has a pool.
Does Creekstone have accessible units?
No, Creekstone does not have accessible units.
Does Creekstone have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Creekstone has units with dishwashers.
