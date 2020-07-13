Adobe Springs

Lease Length: 6, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 (1 bedroom), $200 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee, Renters Insurance Required
Additional: Only Required for Satellite
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $325 (20 lbs and under), $375 (30-39 lbs), $425 (40-49lbs), $525 (50-60lbs)
limit: 2 pets per apartment
rent: $10 per month per pet
restrictions: While we are a pet friendly community, we are a Breed Restricted community and do not accept aggressive Breeds (pit bull, chow, Rottweiler, etc.)
Parking Details: Reserved Lot: included in lease.