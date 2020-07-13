All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

Adobe Springs

Open Now until 6pm
3700 Watonga Blvd · (832) 251-7738
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
1 MONTH free rent qualified applicants
Rent Special
2 weeks free rent
Location

3700 Watonga Blvd, Houston, TX 77092
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1810 · Avail. now

$669

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 622 sqft

Unit 712 · Avail. now

$669

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 622 sqft

Unit 25-2502 · Avail. now

$710

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

See 44+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7-720 · Avail. now

$910

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 846 sqft

Unit 24-2416 · Avail. now

$931

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 846 sqft

Unit 10-1017 · Avail. Jul 14

$947

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 846 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Adobe Springs.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bike storage
hot tub
internet access
Come home to Adobe Springs to find a delightful setting in which to enjoy your lifestyle. We offer six unique and distinctive floorplans, one of which is sure to satisfy your needs. Dedicated to service, our professional management and maintenance staff is there to make sure your life at Adobe Springs is as comfortable and hassle-free as possible. Our location is easily accessible to Highway 290, I-10, Loop 610 and we are minutes away from shopping and fabulous dining. Once you have found Adobe Springs you will discover your own special place... relax and call us home. Please visit our website and apply online.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 (1 bedroom), $200 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee, Renters Insurance Required
Additional: Only Required for Satellite
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $325 (20 lbs and under), $375 (30-39 lbs), $425 (40-49lbs), $525 (50-60lbs)
limit: 2 pets per apartment
rent: $10 per month per pet
restrictions: While we are a pet friendly community, we are a Breed Restricted community and do not accept aggressive Breeds (pit bull, chow, Rottweiler, etc.)
Parking Details: Reserved Lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Adobe Springs have any available units?
Adobe Springs has 60 units available starting at $669 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Adobe Springs have?
Some of Adobe Springs's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Adobe Springs currently offering any rent specials?
Adobe Springs is offering the following rent specials: 1 MONTH free rent qualified applicants
Is Adobe Springs pet-friendly?
Yes, Adobe Springs is pet friendly.
Does Adobe Springs offer parking?
Yes, Adobe Springs offers parking.
Does Adobe Springs have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Adobe Springs offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Adobe Springs have a pool?
Yes, Adobe Springs has a pool.
Does Adobe Springs have accessible units?
No, Adobe Springs does not have accessible units.
Does Adobe Springs have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Adobe Springs has units with dishwashers.
