1215 LISA LANE

Cute home for lease. Brick mailbox and brick lined sidewalk add to the curb appeal. Portal window in the entry. Living room has a fireplace. The kitchen has a breakfast bar and nice cabinets. Breakfast area is at the end of the kitchen. Master suite has a walk in closet and a full bath. Privacy fenced backyard with a covered patio. Located at the end of a quiet dead end street.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
