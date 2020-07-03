All apartments in Houston
1215 LISA LANE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1215 LISA LANE

1215 Lisa Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1215 Lisa Lane, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute home for lease. Brick mailbox and brick lined sidewalk add to the curb appeal. Portal window in the entry. Living room has a fireplace. The kitchen has a breakfast bar and nice cabinets. Breakfast area is at the end of the kitchen. Master suite has a walk in closet and a full bath. Privacy fenced backyard with a covered patio. Located at the end of a quiet dead end street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 LISA LANE have any available units?
1215 LISA LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1215 LISA LANE have?
Some of 1215 LISA LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 LISA LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1215 LISA LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 LISA LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1215 LISA LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1215 LISA LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1215 LISA LANE offers parking.
Does 1215 LISA LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1215 LISA LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 LISA LANE have a pool?
No, 1215 LISA LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1215 LISA LANE have accessible units?
No, 1215 LISA LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 LISA LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1215 LISA LANE has units with dishwashers.

