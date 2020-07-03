1215 LISA LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Cute home for lease. Brick mailbox and brick lined sidewalk add to the curb appeal. Portal window in the entry. Living room has a fireplace. The kitchen has a breakfast bar and nice cabinets. Breakfast area is at the end of the kitchen. Master suite has a walk in closet and a full bath. Privacy fenced backyard with a covered patio. Located at the end of a quiet dead end street.