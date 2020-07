Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center internet cafe 24hr gym playground pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court bbq/grill clubhouse coffee bar hot tub key fob access online portal package receiving tennis court

Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. The Regatta Apartment Homes is located in the heart of Clear Lake, halfway between downtown Houston and Galveston.Our neighbors include Space Center Houston and Johnson Space Center. We are just minutes from the Kemah Boardwalk, newly renovated Baybrook Mall and surrounded by some of the best restaurants in town.The Regatta offers an excellent amenity package with gracious interiors including spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets, designer two-tone paint, and fully equipped kitchens. Many of our apartments include a washer & dryer or connections. Our residents enjoy our many community amenities, which include two resort-style swimming pools, cyber cafe, resident business center, 24-hour fitness center and park/playground with sport court. Come Home At Last to the Regatta Apartments.