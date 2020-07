Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse courtyard internet cafe dog park elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access 24hr maintenance hot tub package receiving

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. In one of Houston's most prestigious neighborhoods comes Virage, a luxury apartment home community that brings a change to how you live. Envision yourself residing at Virage, in the River Oaks neighborhood, steps from this city's most upscale shopping, global dining experiences and limitless nightlife, and minutes from the Houston's major employers. Experience a lifestyle with year round outdoor recreation and green space, and the diversity in art and culture that makes Houston one of the most cosmopolitan cities in the country.