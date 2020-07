Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym pool package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly carport concierge hot tub pool table

Live luxuriously in the heart of Houston at Bayou on the Bend located on Memorial Drive. Being minutes from downtown, Rice Military, River Oaks, and the Galleria, our apartment homes and townhomes feature panoramic views of the city skyline. Our strikingly unique studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Houston, TX, feature open-concept floor plans with 10-13 foot ceilings and stylish kitchens. We offer an infinity-edge pool overlooking Buffalo Bayou and a second incredible rooftop pool and sky terrace with breathtaking 360 views of Houston. Enjoy walkable nature trails at Buffalo Bayou Park while still being in the most ideal location for Houston living.