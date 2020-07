Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities pool table dogs allowed cats allowed elevator parking 24hr gym pet friendly bike storage business center concierge dog park e-payments game room guest parking internet access key fob access media room package receiving smoke-free community trash valet wine room

Constructed in 1910, Houstonђs historic Nabisco/Purse & Co. Building at 15 N. Chenevert served as Nabiscoђs southwest regional offices and baking facility. Today, the old cookie factory reclaims its heritage and re-emerges as 57 loft-style apartment homes. City View Lofts features unrestricted views of Houstonђs signature skyline and Buffalo Bayou. Its central location provides easy access to major freeways, sporting and performing arts venues, as well as unmatched retail and dining options. Come visit Houstonђs historic City View Lofts today!