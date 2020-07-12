/
/
/
kingwood
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:16 PM
92 Apartments for rent in Kingwood, Houston, TX
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 07:00pm
16 Units Available
Bala Woods
23200 Forest North Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-69 and Northpark Plaza Drive. Modern apartments with bathtub, fully equipped kitchen and fireplace. Pleasant community includes a pool, business center and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
32 Units Available
Lodge at Kingwood
938 Kingwood Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$876
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1112 sqft
Great schools in the area are perfect for families. Property has beautiful landscape views, and many mature trees. Residents can shop at nearby grocery stores and the town's community shopping center.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
22 Units Available
Villas of Kingwood
300 Forest Center Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$897
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,163
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,447
1451 sqft
Resort-style pool and barbeque grills for unwinding outdoors. In-home amenities like washer and dryer, intrusion alarms, and option for attached garage. Pet-friendly with no weight limits on dogs. Just minutes to US-290/Eastex Freeway.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
23 Units Available
Discovery at Kingwood
150 Northpark Plaza Dr, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$959
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,632
1487 sqft
Beautiful open floor plans with in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Business center, gym, media room and clubhouse. Outdoor swimming pool, playground and dog park. Convenient location off I-69.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
53 Units Available
Town Center
2727 Bens Branch Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$968
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,734
1381 sqft
Quiet enclave in Kingwood with beautiful pool, 24-hour fitness center, and covered carport. Apartments are spacious with walk-in closets, fireplaces, and modern kitchens. Located near Lake Houston.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
40 Units Available
Kingwood Glen
200 Northpines Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$946
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hardwood-style flooring in kitchens and foyers, ceramic tile flooring in bathrooms. Grassy dog park with shaded seating. Just minutes from US-59/Eastex Freeway.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
Contact for Availability
Royalton at Kingwood
21919 Northpark Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
1487 sqft
Superb apartment home living to be established conveniently near Interstate 69 and outside Houston enabling seamless travels across the state.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments
2911 Sycamore Springs Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$793
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
908 sqft
Quiet, pristine community in Kingwood with easy access to Downtown Houston and US-59. Woodsy and natural with hiking trails and parks aplenty. Beautiful pool. Units feature patio/balcony and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
Virtual Living at Kingwood
25710 Loop 494, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$962
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly opened homes mean that residents will be among the first. Spacious, open floor plans. Bright fitness center equipped with cardio and resistance machines, free weights. Fast access to Highway 59/Eastex Freeway.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Mallard Creek
23423 Highway 59, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1300 sqft
Come home to Mallard Creek and come home to the life of tranquility. We offer an abundance of amenities and nestled amongst beautiful native trees in the livable forest of Kingwood Texas. Mallard Creek offers the very best in urban living.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated April 18 at 04:01pm
8 Units Available
Woodland Hills Village
2139 Lake Hills Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$859
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Kingwood, Texas with easy access to nearby shops, restaurants and schools. All tenants have access to a state-of-the-art fitness center, multiple swimming pools and a communal media room.
Results within 1 mile of Kingwood
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
12 Units Available
Stoneleigh at Kenswick
19800 Kenswick Dr, Humble, TX
Studio
$741
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$843
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,028
934 sqft
Close to the Deerbrook Mall, several golf courses and the George Bush Airport. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry in all units. Residents have access to gym, pool, garage and dog park.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
27 Units Available
The JaXon
4855 Magnolia Cove Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,105
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1325 sqft
Luxury units feature granite countertops, fireplace and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to pool, gym and clubhouse. Community areas with pool table, shuffleboard and media room. Dog and cat friendly.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
28 Units Available
Harbor Cove
4630 Magnolia Cove Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$871
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,131
1151 sqft
Resort-style pool with tropically-inspired gardens and sheet waterfall. Nine-foot coffered ceilings with crown molding and paneled doors for elegant interiors. Game room features billiards and shuffleboard.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
34 Units Available
Willow Bend
9393 FM 1960 Bypass W Rd, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1343 sqft
Located just minutes from Deerbrook Mall and Bender Square, this community gives residents a great location along with a state-of-the-art gym, coffee bar and swimming pool. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, granite countertops and custom cabinetry.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
18 Units Available
Kings Cove Apartments
4920 Magnolia Cove Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$994
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1368 sqft
On-site fitness center and tropically landscaped pool/spa where all tenants are welcome. Pet-friendly community that features an clubhouse where residents visit with neighbors and guests. Units with contemporary architectural design that enhances the interior.
Verified
1 of 70
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
66 Units Available
Willowbend II
9387 FM Bypass W Road, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Willowbend, our perfect combination of style, comfort and community will leave you wanting to call our apartments home. Our one, two and three bedroom apartments offer generous amenities including wood floors, ceiling fans, dishwashers and more.
Results within 5 miles of Kingwood
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
$
9 Units Available
Parkside Apartments
8455 Will Clayton Pky, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
929 sqft
Make your home in Humble, Texas, where youll live in tranquility with access to the city right outside your door. Our apartments, nestled in a suburban setting, offer quick access to downtown Humble as well as happening Houston.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
$
8 Units Available
Deerbrook Garden
1230 FM 1960 Bypass Rd E, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$819
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
1125 sqft
Located right on FM 1960 bypass and just minutes from shopping and dining venues, golf courses, museums, and great schools. All units include walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse, pool, gym, coffee bar on site.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
$
6 Units Available
Meadowbrook
515 S Bender Ave, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$809
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
900 sqft
Our one and two bedroom apartments at Meadowbrook in Humble, Texas, offer you the best apartment living youll find in the area. From sleek interiors to chic exteriors, our modern apartments offer you a stylish yet comfortable place to call home.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
44 Units Available
The Pointe At Valley Ranch Town Center
20290 Park Lake View Drive, Porter Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1386 sqft
Welcome to The Pointe at Valley Ranch Town Center, Northeast Houston's newest luxury apartment community! Discover fresh new homes and distinctive amenities at our extraordinary apartments.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
33 Units Available
Bellaterra at Deerbrook
9494 Humble Westfield Rd, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$969
1017 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1325 sqft
Bellaterra at Deerbrook Apartments is truly a unique property in Humble, TX. We offer two distinctive floor plans that cater to single residents, roommates and families.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
$
5 Units Available
Bender Hollow
424 S Bender Ave, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$789
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
963 sqft
Refreshing pool and tanning deck with lounge chairs. Private patio or balcony in all homes. Fast access to US-59/Eastex Freeway and George Bush Intercontinental Airport.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
13 Units Available
Eagle Crest
5303 Atascocita Rd, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$849
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
939 sqft
Easy access to I-69, Beltway 8, George Bush Airport, golf courses, numerous shopping and dining venues. 1-2 bedroom units with large walk-in closet, private balcony and fireplace. Clubhouse, gym, pool and hot tub on site.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TX
Texas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXCrosby, TXDayton, TXChannelview, TXMont Belvieu, TXDeer Park, TXJersey Village, TX