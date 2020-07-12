/
northshore
214 Apartments for rent in Northshore, Houston, TX
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
11 Units Available
Riverwalk
450 Normandy St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1125 sqft
Located a few blocks off the freeway, near The Shops at Houston Center, schools and the University of Houston. Units are well-ventilated, with individual patios and walk-in closets. Pool and private dog park.
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
28 Units Available
Rollingwood
670 Maxey Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to US-90 and I-10, this pet-friendly complex features gated access and a swimming pool. Each unit is designed for style, comfort and convenience with hardwood floors, plush carpeting, ceiling fans and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
183 Units Available
Timber Ridge
12200 Fleming Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1104 sqft
Great location in the heart of Houston close to shopping, schools and dining. Fully equipped kitchens with pantry, hardwood floors, fireplaces and private patio/balcony. Three pools, clubhouse and public play areas.
Results within 1 mile of Northshore
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
10 Units Available
The Graham Apartment Homes
250 Uvalde Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1158 sqft
Contemporary apartment homes with hardwood floors and custom finishes. Community offers outside storage and plenty of green space. Easy access to I-10 for a smooth commute. Shop at nearby New Forest Crossing Shopping Center.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Oaks at Greenview
794 Normandy St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
906 sqft
Multi-level resort-style pool. Fitness center fully equipped with cardio machines and strength-training equipment. On-site management and laundry facilities. Less than a mile to I-10.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
14 Units Available
Magnolia Creek
799 Normandy St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$869
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1007 sqft
A gated community near many dining and shopping options. Beltway 8 and Interstate 10 are easily accessible. Comfortable 1-2 bedroom apartments with luxurious kitchens. On-site pools with large beach chairs for poolside tanning.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
Timber Run
13000 Woodforest Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$912
873 sqft
High-end features abound at these apartments. Gazebos, pool, expansive closets and lush landscaping create a welcoming community. Close to Houston's best restaurants and shopping between I-10, U.S. 90 and Sam Houston Tollway.
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
2 Units Available
Bella Vista
14340 Wallisville Road, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
936 sqft
Welcome to northeast Houstons newest, and most stylish, community. At Bella Vista Apartments, we strive to provide an experience worthy of a place youll call home.
Last updated November 15 at 08:27pm
Contact for Availability
Lake Houston Pines
5830 S Lake Houston Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$719
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$837
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lake Houston Pines in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Northshore
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
7 Units Available
Advenir at Stone Park
6160 E Sam Houston Pkwy N, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1037 sqft
Luxurious, pet-friendly units with rustic feel feature dishwasher, AC, porch or balcony views, and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse on-site provides business center and gym. Pool and playground on well-maintained grounds.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
3 Units Available
Redwood Gardens Apartment Homes
910 Redwood St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Redwood Gardens Apartment Homes in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
17 Units Available
Terracita
801 Allen Genoa Rd, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$825
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
897 sqft
We are a gated community located in South Houston only minutes away from I-45, Highway 3 and Hobby Airport.We offer 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes. We also have all bills paid units available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
13 Units Available
Camino Del Sol Apartments
1120 Red Bluff Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$719
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$824
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Camino Del Sol Apartments in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
4 Units Available
Allendale Village
6005 Allendale Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Allendale Village in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
3 Units Available
Rio Roble
1502 Allendale Road, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$705
610 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rio Roble in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
26 Units Available
Haven at Liberty Hills
14580 Crosby Freeway Frontage Road, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1186 sqft
Haven at Liberty Hills is setting a new standard for elegant living in East Houston. Our luxurious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments deliver a custom-home feeling, with bright, open floor plans and upscale designer finishes throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
24 Units Available
Arbors at Town Square
1000 East Curtis Ave, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$709
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
886 sqft
Featuring a pool, a clubhouse, a playground and laundry centers. Interiors have walk-in closets, valet trash service and private patios and balconies. Near Pasadena Town Square.
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
8 Units Available
Rio Sereno
1010 Jackson Ave, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
922 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rio Sereno in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
36 Units Available
Domain New Forest
6301 Pale Sage Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in East Houston near hiking trails and Beltway 8 Park. Modern interiors with expansive living areas, foyer coat closets, and granite counters. Community has resort-style pool, clubroom, and outdoor living area.
Last updated July 6 at 02:29pm
2 Units Available
Casa De Grande
905 Ashland Rd, Channelview, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience Channelview living at Casa De Grande Apartments. From amenities to location, the team of leasing professionals is ready to help you in finding your perfect floor plan.
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
20 Units Available
Dover Pointe
14445 Wallisville Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$986
880 sqft
Swimming pool and sundeck. Faux wood flooring in all homes. Washer/dryer connections in many homes, plus on-site laundry facility. Across the street from North Shore Park.
Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
25 Units Available
Raintree
1009 Richey St, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1225 sqft
The Apartments at Raintree sit in a beautiful community near Sunset Park in Pasadena, Texas. Vince Bayou is nearby for people who want to go swimming, canoeing, and fishing.
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
13 Units Available
Villas on the Green
9603 Homestead Rd, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$619
840 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$845
1214 sqft
Three- and four-bed apartments located on Homestead Road, Houston. Parking, air conditioning, 24-hour maintenance, patio or balcony, accessible, playground, smoke-free units. Pets not allowed.
Last updated May 4 at 06:41pm
Contact for Availability
4917 Brady
4917 Brady St, Houston, TX
Studio
$600
1 Bedroom
$650
Excellent location in the Second Ward, close to Flamingo Food Market and Suko's Burger House. The house offers off-street parking and forced air heating. Units feature range, oven, refrigerator, and tile floor.
