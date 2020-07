Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pool 24hr gym bbq/grill bike storage car charging cc payments clubhouse concierge conference room e-payments guest parking guest suite key fob access lobby package receiving smoke-free community valet service yoga

Escape to a haven influenced by sophistication and exotic style that's accompanied with dynamic hospitality. Why stay a weekend when you can stay indefinitely? Bunking up within the inspirational Hotel ZaZa, Life at The McCarthy collides with the unforgettable experience that Hotel ZaZa offers. Live magnificently by indulging in a dazzling collection of apartment homes and penthouses for the unique affair you desire.