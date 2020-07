Amenities

House did NOT flood during Harvey. Beautifully well kept 3 bed, 2 bath with modern finishes. Open floor plan, fireplace, granite counters in kitchen and baths, stainless steel appliances, wood flooring throughout the entire home. Large master suite with room enough for sitting area. Close to medical center, galleria, NRG and museum district.