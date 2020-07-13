All apartments in Houston
Las Velas at Hillcroft
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

Las Velas at Hillcroft

7111 Hillcroft St · (424) 358-3079
Location

7111 Hillcroft St, Houston, TX 77081
Gulfton

Price and availability

VERIFIED 31 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 7-710 · Avail. Jul 21

$739

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 4-428 · Avail. Aug 11

$739

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 7-714 · Avail. Aug 11

$739

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-216 · Avail. now

$939

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Las Velas at Hillcroft.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
carport
hot tub
playground
Discover Las Velas at Hillcroft, an intimate enclave of comfortable apartment homes in Houston, Texas. Located in the heart of shopping, dining, and entertainment, our central location offers both convenience and comfort. Enjoy being close to great local schools, historical attractions and Hwy 59, Loop 610 and the Sam Houston Tollway. Come home to a carefree lifestyle of comfort and convenience.Our 1, 2, and 3-bedroom floor plans, each with spacious living areas and modern amenities, were designed with your comfort and convenience in mind. Apartment amenities include an all-electric kitchen, ceiling fans, plush carpeting, efficient central air and heating, programmable thermostats, mini blinds, built-in bookshelves, and more – and at a cost you can afford!The comforts of Las Velas at Hillcroft stretch far beyond your home. Escape the summer heat in our sparkling swimming pool. Our beautifully manicured community provides the ultimate refuge from a hectic world. The peaceful and welcoming environment at Las Velas at Hillcroft makes our community the perfect choice for your new home! Come and reserve your own spacious, new home and begin a lifestyle you will truly enjoy today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: Deposits range from $150 to $300, depending on apartment size
Move-in Fees: $50 admin fee
Additional: Renter responsible for apartment electricity. Utility reimbursement for water, trash and gas added into rent; amount depends on apartment size. Renter's liability insurance required.
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Carport: $25/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Las Velas at Hillcroft have any available units?
Las Velas at Hillcroft has 8 units available starting at $739 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Las Velas at Hillcroft have?
Some of Las Velas at Hillcroft's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Las Velas at Hillcroft currently offering any rent specials?
Las Velas at Hillcroft is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Las Velas at Hillcroft pet-friendly?
Yes, Las Velas at Hillcroft is pet friendly.
Does Las Velas at Hillcroft offer parking?
Yes, Las Velas at Hillcroft offers parking.
Does Las Velas at Hillcroft have units with washers and dryers?
No, Las Velas at Hillcroft does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Las Velas at Hillcroft have a pool?
Yes, Las Velas at Hillcroft has a pool.
Does Las Velas at Hillcroft have accessible units?
No, Las Velas at Hillcroft does not have accessible units.
Does Las Velas at Hillcroft have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Las Velas at Hillcroft has units with dishwashers.
