Discover Las Velas at Hillcroft, an intimate enclave of comfortable apartment homes in Houston, Texas. Located in the heart of shopping, dining, and entertainment, our central location offers both convenience and comfort. Enjoy being close to great local schools, historical attractions and Hwy 59, Loop 610 and the Sam Houston Tollway. Come home to a carefree lifestyle of comfort and convenience.Our 1, 2, and 3-bedroom floor plans, each with spacious living areas and modern amenities, were designed with your comfort and convenience in mind. Apartment amenities include an all-electric kitchen, ceiling fans, plush carpeting, efficient central air and heating, programmable thermostats, mini blinds, built-in bookshelves, and more – and at a cost you can afford!The comforts of Las Velas at Hillcroft stretch far beyond your home. Escape the summer heat in our sparkling swimming pool. Our beautifully manicured community provides the ultimate refuge from a hectic world. The peaceful and welcoming environment at Las Velas at Hillcroft makes our community the perfect choice for your new home! Come and reserve your own spacious, new home and begin a lifestyle you will truly enjoy today!