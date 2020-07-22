Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse concierge 24hr gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage pool bbq/grill bike storage business center conference room courtyard lobby online portal package receiving

Welcome to Venue Museum District!



Experience Venue Museum District, an apartment community with classically modern sensibility, enabling truly inspired living.



Inspired and Flexible Floor Plans. Choose between a variety of spacious and open one- and two-bedroom apartments with optional flex spaces to find the home that perfectly meets your needs. Stunning spaces with designer finishes and exquisite details await your personalized touches.



Service-centric Amenities. Be pampered with our 24/7, year-round concierge service. Take a swim year-round in our seasonally heated pool. Make use of our fitness center and spin room, or just relax on the Vista patio. Work and play have never been this easy.



A Location at the Epicenter of Houston. Dine, work or absorb the culture of artists from around the world. Renowned neighborhood restaurants, world-class museums, and quick access to downtown, Midtown or the Texas Medical Center via the METRORail are just moments away.



Experience urban style and a connected life. It's more than you can imagine and all that you would want in a community of luxury Houston apartments. Contact us today to schedule an in-person tour!