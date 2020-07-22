All apartments in Houston
Venue Museum District
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:03 PM

Venue Museum District

Open Now until 6pm
5353 Fannin St · (713) 597-7157
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5353 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77004
The Museum District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2310 · Avail. now

$1,510

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 763 sqft

Unit 2409 · Avail. now

$1,535

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 763 sqft

Unit 2709 · Avail. now

$1,660

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 763 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1215 · Avail. now

$2,343

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1523 sqft

Unit 2412 · Avail. Jul 31

$2,385

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1515 sqft

Unit 1616 · Avail. now

$2,387

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1446 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Venue Museum District.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
24hr gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
conference room
courtyard
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Welcome to Venue Museum District!

Experience Venue Museum District, an apartment community with classically modern sensibility, enabling truly inspired living.

Inspired and Flexible Floor Plans. Choose between a variety of spacious and open one- and two-bedroom apartments with optional flex spaces to find the home that perfectly meets your needs. Stunning spaces with designer finishes and exquisite details await your personalized touches.

Service-centric Amenities. Be pampered with our 24/7, year-round concierge service. Take a swim year-round in our seasonally heated pool. Make use of our fitness center and spin room, or just relax on the Vista patio. Work and play have never been this easy.

A Location at the Epicenter of Houston. Dine, work or absorb the culture of artists from around the world. Renowned neighborhood restaurants, world-class museums, and quick access to downtown, Midtown or the Texas Medical Center via the METRORail are just moments away.

Experience urban style and a connected life. It's more than you can imagine and all that you would want in a community of luxury Houston apartments. Contact us today to schedule an in-person tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom); $750 (2 bedrooms)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed Restrictions and 99lbs max weight
Parking Details: Garage.
Storage Details: Storage units: Starting at $55

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Venue Museum District have any available units?
Venue Museum District has 16 units available starting at $1,510 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Venue Museum District have?
Some of Venue Museum District's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Venue Museum District currently offering any rent specials?
Venue Museum District is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Venue Museum District pet-friendly?
Yes, Venue Museum District is pet friendly.
Does Venue Museum District offer parking?
Yes, Venue Museum District offers parking.
Does Venue Museum District have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Venue Museum District offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Venue Museum District have a pool?
Yes, Venue Museum District has a pool.
Does Venue Museum District have accessible units?
Yes, Venue Museum District has accessible units.
Does Venue Museum District have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Venue Museum District has units with dishwashers.
