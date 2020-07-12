Amenities
Since 1910, Block 334 has been in the center of Houston’s trendsetters and elite. Today, Block 334 is making history again by reinventing luxury urban living. Each residence boasts 10-foot ceilings, gorgeous views of the city, lavish hardwood floors, and a full-size washer and dryer. Fine finishes like granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood-framed mirrors, and designer carpeting in bedroom suites set an uncommon standard for living. All of this, plus just steps away from some of the best that downtown Houston has to offer!