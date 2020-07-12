All apartments in Houston
Block 334.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:00 AM

Block 334

1515 Main St · (832) 981-5263
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
ONE MONTH FREE + SAVE UP TO $475 OFF MOVE-IN COSTS!* * Restrictions apply. Please call for details! Now offering virtual, self-guided and in-person tours (by appointment only)
Location

1515 Main St, Houston, TX 77002
Downtown Houston

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 208 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 649 sqft

Unit 528 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,355

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 649 sqft

Unit 318 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,370

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 783 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 402 · Avail. Sep 17

$2,070

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1235 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Block 334.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
gym
pet friendly
concierge
game room
pool table
Since 1910, Block 334 has been in the center of Houston’s trendsetters and elite. Today, Block 334 is making history again by reinventing luxury urban living. Each residence boasts 10-foot ceilings, gorgeous views of the city, lavish hardwood floors, and a full-size washer and dryer. Fine finishes like granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood-framed mirrors, and designer carpeting in bedroom suites set an uncommon standard for living. All of this, plus just steps away from some of the best that downtown Houston has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $75 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bed: $250, 2 Beds: $350
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash: $25/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
Parking Details: direct access garage parking.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage closet

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Block 334 have any available units?
Block 334 has 11 units available starting at $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Block 334 have?
Some of Block 334's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Block 334 currently offering any rent specials?
Block 334 is offering the following rent specials: ONE MONTH FREE + SAVE UP TO $475 OFF MOVE-IN COSTS!* * Restrictions apply. Please call for details! Now offering virtual, self-guided and in-person tours (by appointment only)
Is Block 334 pet-friendly?
Yes, Block 334 is pet friendly.
Does Block 334 offer parking?
Yes, Block 334 offers parking.
Does Block 334 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Block 334 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Block 334 have a pool?
Yes, Block 334 has a pool.
Does Block 334 have accessible units?
No, Block 334 does not have accessible units.
Does Block 334 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Block 334 has units with dishwashers.

