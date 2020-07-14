Amenities
CROWN JEWEL OF THE TUSCANY COLLECTION. Located just north of Westheimer on Augusta Street, in the Galleria district of Uptown Houston, Tuscany Row Apartments offers only three-story townhome residences in a classic towhome style. Each townhome apartment offers tremendous storage, private backyard patio, island kitchens, dramatic ceilings, big bathroom suites, spacious bedrooms, a den/office, and of course, a great garage. Impress your guests with elegant crown molding, 9-foot ceilings and large arched windows. You'll appreciate your own pool, spa, courtyards, and limited access gates. Getting anywhere fast is easy as I-10, I-59, 610 and Wertheimer are all seconds away.