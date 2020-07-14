Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters garbage disposal microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking pool 24hr maintenance garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed alarm system bbq/grill internet access pet friendly

CROWN JEWEL OF THE TUSCANY COLLECTION. Located just north of Westheimer on Augusta Street, in the Galleria district of Uptown Houston, Tuscany Row Apartments offers only three-story townhome residences in a classic towhome style. Each townhome apartment offers tremendous storage, private backyard patio, island kitchens, dramatic ceilings, big bathroom suites, spacious bedrooms, a den/office, and of course, a great garage. Impress your guests with elegant crown molding, 9-foot ceilings and large arched windows. You'll appreciate your own pool, spa, courtyards, and limited access gates. Getting anywhere fast is easy as I-10, I-59, 610 and Wertheimer are all seconds away.