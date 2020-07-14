All apartments in Houston
Find more places like Tuscany Row Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
Tuscany Row Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:49 AM

Tuscany Row Apartments

1910 Augusta Dr · (832) 365-4639
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Online Leasing Promo Code: FIRSTLOOK - Come Take a Social Distancing Tour & Receive $25 OFF Admin Fee - $25.00 off
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Great Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1910 Augusta Dr, Houston, TX 77057
Great Uptown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5707 · Avail. now

$2,470

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1724 sqft

Unit 5903 · Avail. now

$2,470

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1724 sqft

Unit 5705 · Avail. now

$2,470

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1724 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tuscany Row Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
alarm system
bbq/grill
internet access
pet friendly
CROWN JEWEL OF THE TUSCANY COLLECTION. Located just north of Westheimer on Augusta Street, in the Galleria district of Uptown Houston, Tuscany Row Apartments offers only three-story townhome residences in a classic towhome style. Each townhome apartment offers tremendous storage, private backyard patio, island kitchens, dramatic ceilings, big bathroom suites, spacious bedrooms, a den/office, and of course, a great garage. Impress your guests with elegant crown molding, 9-foot ceilings and large arched windows. You'll appreciate your own pool, spa, courtyards, and limited access gates. Getting anywhere fast is easy as I-10, I-59, 610 and Wertheimer are all seconds away.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per person, $200 admin fee due at the time of application
Deposit: $600
Additional: $40/month amenity fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2 Pets Maximum
rent: $20/mo per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 35 lb Maximum
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tuscany Row Apartments have any available units?
Tuscany Row Apartments has 4 units available starting at $2,470 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Tuscany Row Apartments have?
Some of Tuscany Row Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tuscany Row Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Tuscany Row Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Online Leasing Promo Code: FIRSTLOOK - Come Take a Social Distancing Tour & Receive $25 OFF Admin Fee - $25.00 off
Is Tuscany Row Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Tuscany Row Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Tuscany Row Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Tuscany Row Apartments offers parking.
Does Tuscany Row Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Tuscany Row Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Tuscany Row Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Tuscany Row Apartments has a pool.
Does Tuscany Row Apartments have accessible units?
No, Tuscany Row Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Tuscany Row Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tuscany Row Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Tuscany Row Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Dominion Post Oak
2323 McCue Rd
Houston, TX 77056
The Abbey at Grant Road
9611 Grant Rd
Houston, TX 77070
Granite Club
8990 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77063
Tuscany Court Apartments
1901 Augusta Dr
Houston, TX 77057
The Augusta
2660 Augusta Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Oaks of Ashford Point
4040 Synott Rd
Houston, TX 77082
Westmount at Summer Cove
725 FM-1959
Houston, TX 77034
Bridges on Eldridge
2250 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity