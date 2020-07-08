2101 Oak Bend Lane

4 Bedrooms, corner lot, close to 160 George Bush Turpike, close to Firewheel Malls, Replaced new disposal 2012, roof 2009,Floor upgraded to laminate wood floor, Replaced new fences 2010, No Hoa, Good size back yard, storage.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
