2101 Oak Bend Lane
2101 Oak Bend Lane

Location

2101 Oak Bend Lane, Garland, TX 75040
Northlake

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bedrooms, corner lot, close to 160 George Bush Turpike, close to Firewheel Malls, Replaced new disposal 2012, roof 2009,Floor upgraded to laminate wood floor, Replaced new fences 2010, No Hoa, Good size back yard, storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2101 Oak Bend Lane have any available units?
2101 Oak Bend Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2101 Oak Bend Lane have?
Some of 2101 Oak Bend Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2101 Oak Bend Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2101 Oak Bend Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2101 Oak Bend Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2101 Oak Bend Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2101 Oak Bend Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2101 Oak Bend Lane offers parking.
Does 2101 Oak Bend Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2101 Oak Bend Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2101 Oak Bend Lane have a pool?
No, 2101 Oak Bend Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2101 Oak Bend Lane have accessible units?
No, 2101 Oak Bend Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2101 Oak Bend Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2101 Oak Bend Lane has units with dishwashers.

