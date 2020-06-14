Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:23 PM

143 Apartments for rent in Garland, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Garland renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
58 Units Available
The Mansions at Spring Creek
6221 Naaman Forest Blvd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,859
1408 sqft
Numerous amenities including community events, gourmet coffee bars, concierge service and outdoor entertainment space. Located minutes from Spring Creek Forest Preserve. Eco-friendly, no-smoking environment. Spacious interiors.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
37 Units Available
The Towers at Spring Creek
6305 N President George Bush Hwy, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,032
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1550 sqft
Luxury living minutes from Downtown Rockwall. Beautiful craftsmanship throughout. A private indoor tanning facility, cyber lounge, multi-level parking and community events. Spacious interiors with resort-style amenities.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
6 Units Available
Embree Hill
4901 Peninsula Way, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Embree Hill in Garland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Eastern
6 Units Available
Gateway Place Apartments
782 Gatewood Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful complex close to Lake Ray Hubbard and a short drive to downtown Dallas. Spacious apartments with W/D hookup, hardwood floors and fireplaces. Community has fire pit, sparkling pool and large, welcoming clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:35pm
38 Units Available
Equinox on the Park
6200 N Shiloh Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1274 sqft
Just minutes from the Firewheel Town Center area. On-site fitness facility, pet play area, two pools and a business center. Garages provided. Homes offer spacious layouts, washer and dryer connections, and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
$
Apollo
25 Units Available
Nova Park Apartment Homes
4622 N Jupiter Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
990 sqft
Quality apartment homes with modern espresso cabinetry, gourmet kitchens and a private patio/balcony. Enjoy a coffee cafe, jogging trail and business center on-site. Near Spring Creek Forest Preserve.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
9 Units Available
Landmark at Spring Creek Apartment Homes
1802 Apollo Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$876
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,252
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,424
1095 sqft
Cozy interior amenities include in-home fireplaces, custom accent wall, fully-equipped kitchens, and spacious layouts. Relax at home with two swimming pools, a dog park, and 24-hour laundry facility.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
34 Units Available
Domain at the One Forty
4201 Bunker Hill Road, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,229
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1532 sqft
Located just off Interstate 90 for each access to Downtown Dallas. Modern apartment community boasting 140 acres of green space. On-site wellness center, social room, coffee bar and swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Crystal
7 Units Available
Lake Village West Apartments
5013 Peninsula Way, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1117 sqft
Luxurious homes feature walk-in showers, hardwood style floors and oversized windows. Community has pool, sundeck and more. Steps from the world-class shopping and dining of Garland.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Holford
10 Units Available
Amberly Village
2735 N Garland Ave, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1296 sqft
Spacious homes with faux wood flooring and walk-in closets. Relax in the on-site hot tub or swim in the pool when not busy. Enjoy the amenities at nearby Holford Park. Near Bush Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
3 Units Available
Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Savoy of Garland Apartments in Garland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
75 Units Available
Parkside at Firewheel Apartments
305 River Fern Ave, Garland, TX
Studio
$885
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1146 sqft
Attractive apartment community featuring courtyards with foundations. Situated within walking distance of Firewheel Town Center. Amenities include hardwood-style floors, ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Swimming pool with sundeck and fitness studio available on-site.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
29 Units Available
Stoneleigh on Spring Creek
5501 Naaman Forest Blvd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$956
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community is near major employers and new shopping. Homes offer a patio or balcony, 9-foot ceilings, a breakfast bar and lots of storage. On-site amenities include grilling area, hot tubs and four pools.
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
Freeman
67 Units Available
Jefferson Woodlands
4501 North Garland Avenue, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,292
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,078
1410 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. Jefferson Woodlands features the newest lakeside apartments for rent in Garland, TX.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:28pm
Devonwood
7 Units Available
Fox Bend
2156 Cranford Dr, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1045 sqft
WELCOME TO FOX BEND APARTMENTS Tucked away in a tranquil neighborhood in Garland, Texas, Fox Bend Apartments offers small town living with easy access to the big city.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:46pm
Devonwood
3 Units Available
Fox Bend Apartments
2156 Cranford Drive, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$995
975 sqft
Tucked away in a tranquil neighborhood in Garland, Texas, Fox Bend Apartments offers small town living with easy access to the big city. Enjoy the convenience of being close to great shopping, beautiful parks, and local schools.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 12:14pm
30 Units Available
Garland Gardens
245 South Barnes Drive, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1225 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Garland Gardens in Garland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
14 Units Available
Alta Spring Creek
6310 Naaman Forest Blvd, Garland, TX
Studio
$1,069
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,180
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1193 sqft
Set in a refreshing landscape, Alta Spring Creek's relaxed, modern living spaces deliver on the promise of a down-to-earth lifestyle without the long commute.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
12 Units Available
Ray Hubbard Ranch I
1365 E Interstate 30, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
At Ray Hubbard Ranch I Apartments, you'll enjoy features and amenities designed to make life just a little more care-free! Ray Hubbard Ranch offers a sparkling swimming pool, mature landscaping with large trees, and plenty of green areas.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
8 Units Available
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center
250 N 5th St, Garland, TX
Studio
$1,094
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1079 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Garland. On-site amenities include Luxer One locker system. Apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and open floor plans. Patios and balconies provided. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:33pm
6 Units Available
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Station
351 N 5th St, Garland, TX
Studio
$875
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$958
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1010 sqft
Wonderful location next to the Downtown Garland DART light rail station. Walkable neighborhood. Community features a gorgeous pool, cyber cafe and modern exercise room. In-unit W/D, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
39 Units Available
The Hendry Apartment Homes
1759 W Campbell Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,291
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,221
1833 sqft
This brand new luxury community offers stainless steel appliances and crown molding in their 16 different floor plans. Firewheel Town Center is minutes away. The pet-friendly community offers a rooftop pool and valet dry cleaning.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
8 Units Available
The Hills of Palos Verdes
930 Interstate Hwy 30, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
954 sqft
At The Hills of Palos Verdes, we are committed to providing our residents with a neighborly community equipped with exceptional amenities. Our spacious one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes feature woodburning fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
2 Units Available
Hubbards Ridge
4351 Point Blvd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1156 sqft
Welcome to Lake Ray Hubbard, where functional style and comfort are the essence of home at Hubbard's Ridge Apartments.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Garland, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Garland renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

