Apartment List
/
TX
/
garland
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:30 AM

106 Apartments for rent in Garland, TX with garage

Garland apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:10am
38 Units Available
Equinox on the Park
6200 N Shiloh Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1274 sqft
Just minutes from the Firewheel Town Center area. On-site fitness facility, pet play area, two pools and a business center. Garages provided. Homes offer spacious layouts, washer and dryer connections, and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:47am
48 Units Available
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1186 sqft
Welcome to Pecan Knoll and Broadway Manor Apartments in Garland, Texas! When you step into our community, you will feel the charm of our peaceful atmosphere immediately.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:48am
Eastern
27 Units Available
Broadway
5118 Broadway Blvd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
954 sqft
Enjoy the amazing comfort of The Broadway Apartments in Garland, Texas. As a resident of The Broadway Apartments, you will be able to experience affordable living, impressive amenities, and the convenience of being in a wonderful location.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:48am
$
Apollo
25 Units Available
Nova Park Apartment Homes
4622 N Jupiter Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
990 sqft
Quality apartment homes with modern espresso cabinetry, gourmet kitchens and a private patio/balcony. Enjoy a coffee cafe, jogging trail and business center on-site. Near Spring Creek Forest Preserve.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
58 Units Available
The Mansions at Spring Creek
6221 Naaman Forest Blvd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,859
1408 sqft
Numerous amenities including community events, gourmet coffee bars, concierge service and outdoor entertainment space. Located minutes from Spring Creek Forest Preserve. Eco-friendly, no-smoking environment. Spacious interiors.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
37 Units Available
The Towers at Spring Creek
6305 N President George Bush Hwy, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,032
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,214
1550 sqft
Luxury living minutes from Downtown Rockwall. Beautiful craftsmanship throughout. A private indoor tanning facility, cyber lounge, multi-level parking and community events. Spacious interiors with resort-style amenities.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
Embree Hill
4901 Peninsula Way, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Embree Hill in Garland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
$
11 Units Available
Carriage Homes on the Lake
3232 N Garland Ave, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1186 sqft
A beautiful community with a resort-like feel. This gated area offers a poolside and internet cafe, private conference room, and a large pool. A private community lake is available. Updated interiors with lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
34 Units Available
Domain at the One Forty
4201 Bunker Hill Road, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,229
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1532 sqft
Located just off Interstate 90 for each access to Downtown Dallas. Modern apartment community boasting 140 acres of green space. On-site wellness center, social room, coffee bar and swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Holford
10 Units Available
Amberly Village
2735 N Garland Ave, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1296 sqft
Spacious homes with faux wood flooring and walk-in closets. Relax in the on-site hot tub or swim in the pool when not busy. Enjoy the amenities at nearby Holford Park. Near Bush Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Savoy of Garland Apartments in Garland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
New West
10 Units Available
Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments
6202 Duck Creek Dr, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$837
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Duck Creek provides one-, two- and three-bedroom unit rentals with full-size washer and dryer connections, private patios, and conference rooms. Dogs and cats will also feel at home thanks to their pet-friendly amenities.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
75 Units Available
Parkside at Firewheel Apartments
305 River Fern Ave, Garland, TX
Studio
$885
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1146 sqft
Attractive apartment community featuring courtyards with foundations. Situated within walking distance of Firewheel Town Center. Amenities include hardwood-style floors, ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Swimming pool with sundeck and fitness studio available on-site.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
30 Units Available
Stoneleigh on Spring Creek
5501 Naaman Forest Blvd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$956
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community is near major employers and new shopping. Homes offer a patio or balcony, 9-foot ceilings, a breakfast bar and lots of storage. On-site amenities include grilling area, hot tubs and four pools.
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Freeman
68 Units Available
Jefferson Woodlands
4501 North Garland Avenue, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,292
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,078
1410 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. Jefferson Woodlands features the newest lakeside apartments for rent in Garland, TX.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Alta Spring Creek
6310 Naaman Forest Blvd, Garland, TX
Studio
$1,069
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,180
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1193 sqft
Set in a refreshing landscape, Alta Spring Creek's relaxed, modern living spaces deliver on the promise of a down-to-earth lifestyle without the long commute.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:27am
13 Units Available
Parc at Garland
3401 Bobtown Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,109
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1125 sqft
We provide a one of a kind lifestyle with our generous amenities and quality service.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
6 Units Available
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Station
351 N 5th St, Garland, TX
Studio
$875
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$958
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1010 sqft
Wonderful location next to the Downtown Garland DART light rail station. Walkable neighborhood. Community features a gorgeous pool, cyber cafe and modern exercise room. In-unit W/D, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
39 Units Available
The Hendry Apartment Homes
1759 W Campbell Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,291
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,221
1833 sqft
This brand new luxury community offers stainless steel appliances and crown molding in their 16 different floor plans. Firewheel Town Center is minutes away. The pet-friendly community offers a rooftop pool and valet dry cleaning.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:14am
$
3 Units Available
Oaks Branch Apartment Homes
1004 Castleglen Dr, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
960 sqft
Updated units with ceiling fans, fireplaces and microwaves. Close to I-30, public transportation and Walmart. Dog- and cat-friendly community featuring covered parking. Close to Lake Ray Hubbard.
Results within 1 mile of Garland
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 06:50am
Lake Highlands
8 Units Available
The Emerson
9959 Adleta Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
943 sqft
At Beacon Hill, each apartment home has been given unique attention of unparalleled beauty and craftsmanship.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Mission Fairways Apartments
801 US Hwy 67, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$988
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,538
1256 sqft
Mission Fairways has spacious 1 to 3-bedroom apartments for your growing family or busy lifestyle. Their modern amenities and well-maintained units, with patios and on-site laundry, will offer daily comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Crowley Park
23 Units Available
Canterbury Courts
2600 E Renner Rd, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,065
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1214 sqft
Located close to freeways US 75 and 190 as well as UT, shopping malls and restaurants. Full-size W/D connections, private patios/balconies and huge tubs. Media room, cafe and swimming pool on premises.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Crowley Park
23 Units Available
Villages at Clear Springs
2600 Clear Springs Dr, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,163
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,406
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,807
1355 sqft
Conveniently located by President George Bush Turnpike. Residents have access to a fitness center, picnic area with grills, clubhouse, business center and green areas. Enjoy the privacy of personal balconies and patios.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Garland, TX

Garland apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGarland 3 BedroomsGarland Accessible ApartmentsGarland Apartments under $1,000Garland Apartments under $800
Garland Apartments under $900Garland Apartments with BalconyGarland Apartments with GarageGarland Apartments with GymGarland Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGarland Apartments with Move-in SpecialsGarland Apartments with Parking
Garland Apartments with PoolGarland Apartments with Washer-DryerGarland Cheap PlacesGarland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Furnished ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly PlacesGarland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District