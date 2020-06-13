Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:40 AM

150 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Garland, TX

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
38 Units Available
The Towers at Spring Creek
6305 N President George Bush Hwy, Garland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,237
1550 sqft
Luxury living minutes from Downtown Rockwall. Beautiful craftsmanship throughout. A private indoor tanning facility, cyber lounge, multi-level parking and community events. Spacious interiors with resort-style amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
34 Units Available
Domain at the One Forty
4201 Bunker Hill Road, Garland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1532 sqft
Located just off Interstate 90 for each access to Downtown Dallas. Modern apartment community boasting 140 acres of green space. On-site wellness center, social room, coffee bar and swimming pools.
Last updated June 12 at 06:48pm
38 Units Available
Equinox on the Park
6200 N Shiloh Rd, Garland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1274 sqft
Just minutes from the Firewheel Town Center area. On-site fitness facility, pet play area, two pools and a business center. Garages provided. Homes offer spacious layouts, washer and dryer connections, and vaulted ceilings.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Landmark at Spring Creek Apartment Homes
1802 Apollo Rd, Garland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,414
1095 sqft
Cozy interior amenities include in-home fireplaces, custom accent wall, fully-equipped kitchens, and spacious layouts. Relax at home with two swimming pools, a dog park, and 24-hour laundry facility.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
58 Units Available
The Mansions at Spring Creek
6221 Naaman Forest Blvd, Garland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,859
1408 sqft
Numerous amenities including community events, gourmet coffee bars, concierge service and outdoor entertainment space. Located minutes from Spring Creek Forest Preserve. Eco-friendly, no-smoking environment. Spacious interiors.
Last updated June 12 at 07:01pm
30 Units Available
Garland Gardens
245 South Barnes Drive, Garland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1225 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Garland Gardens in Garland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
74 Units Available
Parkside at Firewheel Apartments
305 River Fern Ave, Garland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
2024 sqft
Attractive apartment community featuring courtyards with foundations. Situated within walking distance of Firewheel Town Center. Amenities include hardwood-style floors, ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Swimming pool with sundeck and fitness studio available on-site.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Freeman
68 Units Available
Jefferson Woodlands
4501 North Garland Avenue, Garland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,078
1410 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. Jefferson Woodlands features the newest lakeside apartments for rent in Garland, TX.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
39 Units Available
The Hendry Apartment Homes
1759 W Campbell Rd, Garland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,221
1833 sqft
This brand new luxury community offers stainless steel appliances and crown molding in their 16 different floor plans. Firewheel Town Center is minutes away. The pet-friendly community offers a rooftop pool and valet dry cleaning.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Star Crest
5 Units Available
El Castillo
1233 Castle Dr, Garland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1098 sqft
This property is pet-friendly and has on-site laundry, a playground and a business center. Apartments include walk-in-closets, patios/balconies and vaulted ceilings. Bradfield Park and the Best Buy Shopping Center are both just minutes away.
Last updated June 13 at 12:55am
49 Units Available
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd, Garland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1186 sqft
Welcome to Pecan Knoll and Broadway Manor Apartments in Garland, Texas! When you step into our community, you will feel the charm of our peaceful atmosphere immediately.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
The Boulders Apartments
6337 Duck Creek Dr, Garland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1024 sqft
Peaceful, landscaped community close to I-30, I-635, Lake Ray Hubbard, and shopping and dining. Limited access gates for safety, 24-hour fitness center and double tennis courts.
Results within 1 mile of Garland
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Crowley Park
23 Units Available
Canterbury Courts
2600 E Renner Rd, Richardson, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1214 sqft
Located close to freeways US 75 and 190 as well as UT, shopping malls and restaurants. Full-size W/D connections, private patios/balconies and huge tubs. Media room, cafe and swimming pool on premises.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Mission Fairways Apartments
801 US Hwy 67, Mesquite, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,534
1256 sqft
Mission Fairways has spacious 1 to 3-bedroom apartments for your growing family or busy lifestyle. Their modern amenities and well-maintained units, with patios and on-site laundry, will offer daily comfort and convenience.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Crowley Park
23 Units Available
Villages at Clear Springs
2600 Clear Springs Dr, Richardson, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,807
1355 sqft
Conveniently located by President George Bush Turnpike. Residents have access to a fitness center, picnic area with grills, clubhouse, business center and green areas. Enjoy the privacy of personal balconies and patios.
Last updated April 8 at 12:16am
239 Units Available
Harmony
11010 Harmony Hill Ln, Rowlett, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1440 sqft
The brand-new Harmony Luxury Apartments offers an elevated way of living. Located in Rowlett, Texas on the George Bush Turnpike, Harmony delivers open and spacious one-, two,-, and three- bedroom apartment homes.
Results within 5 miles of Garland
Last updated June 13 at 12:55am
$
27 Units Available
HOMES OF PRAIRIE SPRINGS
280 W Renner Rd, Richardson, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,904
1557 sqft
This community boasts its own coffee bar, clubhouse and gym. Easy to get anywhere due to its adjacency to Highway 75 and Route 190. Units feature fireplaces and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
45 Units Available
Jefferson Galatyn Park
1050 Galatyn Parkway, Richardson, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,419
1456 sqft
Only walking distance from a red DART train station, this luxury 5.4-acre apartment complex boasts stylish clubhouse, private courtyards, modern fitness center and coffee bar. Interiors feature stand-in showers and granite counters,
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Lake Highlands
5 Units Available
Paxton at Lake Highlands
9763 Audelia Rd, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,472
1123 sqft
Located in the heart of North Dallas, 5 miles from popular shopping and dining options. Apartments include stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, and glass backsplash. Community has clubhouse, gym, and resort-style pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Lake Highlands
15 Units Available
Lavera At Lake Highlands
9842 Audelia Rd, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,173
1322 sqft
Great location in North Dallas close to shops, restaurants and city attractions. Apartments have been recently renovated and include stainless steel appliances, townhome floor plans and glass tile backsplash. Community has pool and bocce court.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Hillcrest Forest
23 Units Available
La Costa Villas Apartments
12500 Merit Dr, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1300 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Hillcrest Forest
17 Units Available
7900 at Park Central
7900 Churchill Way, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1435 sqft
Luxurious community offers residents business center, Spanish-speaking staff, pet spa, pool and short term leases. Units have wood flooring, faux wood blinds and tiled backsplash. Located close to Anderson Bonner Park and Churchill Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Lake Highlands
17 Units Available
Chimney Hill
9637 Forest Ln, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1355 sqft
Ideally situated in northeast Dallas about 12 miles from downtown, Chimney Hill provides a gorgeous, gated community near everything. Commuting is a breeze from Chimney Hill, with I-635 just minutes away.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
31 Units Available
Breckinridge Point
4250 E Renner Rd, Richardson, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1379 sqft
Fitness center with cardio theater, free weights, spinning room. Luxury pool with lap lanes. Cabanas with cushioned lounge chairs. Generous in-home storage, with options like kitchen pantries and off-balcony storage in addition to walk-in closets with every floor plan.

June 2020 Garland Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Garland Rent Report. Garland rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Garland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Garland rents increased slightly over the past month

Garland rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Garland stand at $1,010 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,255 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in March. Garland's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, but is in line with the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Garland, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 1.1% over the past year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Garland rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Garland, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Garland is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • Garland's median two-bedroom rent of $1,255 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the increase in Garland.
    • While Garland's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Garland than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Garland.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

